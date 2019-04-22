Today, April 22, 2019, marks the ninth year since Nigerian rapper Oladapo Olaitan Olaonipekun passed away.

He was a street rapper from Ogun state whose music won over the heats of many Nigerians.

Meet Dagrin

The Hip hop act, better known as DaGrin, was born October 21, 1987.

The self-proclaimed 'lyrical werre' came on to the music scene with the release of his sophomore album, "Chief Executive Omota" (C.E.O) in 2009. From it, came the singles "Pon Pon Pon", and "Kondo".

It was not long until it quickly became the hottest thing on the streets. His brand of music - a hustler's dream - resonated with millions of young Nigerians, who began to regard him as the new rap messiah.

He went on to release his second album "Still On The Matter"(2010) before his death. Dagrin, aged 26, was involved in a tragic accident that claimed his life.

His car collided with a stationary trailer (heavy-duty vehicle) in front of Alakara Police Station, off Agege Motor Road, Mushin, Lagos.

He died at exactly 6 pm on Thursday, April 22, 2010, at the Lagos State Teaching Hospital, LUTH. He was buried on Friday, April 30, 2010, at the Ebony Millennium Private Vault, Atan Cemetery.

ALSO READ: 9 years ago Dagrin passed away, here is a recollection of that fateful day

Dagin's legacy

Dagrin, who rapped in Pidgin English, Yoruba, and English, marked the beginning of a new era in the Nigerian music industry.

Before him, there were Yoruba rap artists, who were not mainstream. His success opened the door for rappers like Reminisce, Olamide, Phyno, and Lil Kesh to make hits in their indigenous language.

As Olamide noted: "He paved way for people like me. Every now and then, every new set of artists that come out, they have to pave the way for a new generation. It's a movement, it has to keep going on."

In 2010, his album C.E.O got nominated in the Best Album category at the Nigerian Entertainment Awards. He was also up for the Hottest Single, Best Rap Act and Best Collaboration with vocals.

His album won the Hip hop World Award 2010 for best rap album. In 2011, a film of his life titled Ghetto Dreamz was released.

Remembering Dagrin

The late rapper, who has been likened to American rapper Tupac Shakur, had a short but impactful career. One that makes him one of the most celebrated rappers in Nigerian history.

#Dagrin is currently trending on Twitter as fans pay their respects to the late rap legend. Here is how Nigerians are paying tribute to Dagrin: