Bulger was listed as transferred to the high-security Hazelton in West Virginia earlier on Tuesday.
Notorious Boston gangster James "Whitey" Bulger has been found dead in a West Virginia prison, according to multiple reports.
Bulger was listed as a transfer to the high-security USP Hazelton in West Virginia earlier on Tuesday.
The news was first reported by Boston-based reporter Michele McPhee, and later confirmed by NBC News.
President of the corrections officers' union at Hazelton, Richard Heldreth, told WVNews that a male inmate had been killed over night but did not confirm the man's identity.
Bulger, 89, was serving a life sentence after being convicted of killing at least 11 people.
He had recently been moved from Florida to a transfer facility in Oklahoma City before moving to West Virginia, according to DailyMail.com.