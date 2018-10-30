news

Notorious Boston gangster James "Whitey" Bulger has been found dead in a West Virginia prison, according to multiple reports.

Bulger was listed as a transfer to the high-security USP Hazelton in West Virginia earlier on Tuesday.

The news was first reported by Boston-based reporter Michele McPhee, and later confirmed by NBC News.

President of the corrections officers' union at Hazelton, Richard Heldreth, told WVNews that a male inmate had been killed over night but did not confirm the man's identity.

Bulger, 89, was serving a life sentence after being convicted of killing at least 11 people.

He had recently been moved from Florida to a transfer facility in Oklahoma City before moving to West Virginia, according to DailyMail.com.