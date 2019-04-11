British-Nigerian actor Olatunde Olateju Olaolorun "O. T." Fagbenle is joining the Marvel Universe.

This exciting news was revealed in an exclusive from Deadline. According to the site, Fagbenle, who is best known for his role in 'The Handmaid's Tale', is set to play a leading role opposite Scarlett Johansson.

He joins the previously announced castmembers - award-winning actors David Harbour, Florence Pugh, and Rachel Weisz.

Not much is known about Fagbenle's character as the movie's plot details are mostly unknown.

However, there are reports that the movie will focus on the origin story of Johansson's KGB spy assassin, Natasha Romanoff. This character was first introduced in Iron Man 2.

Production will reportedly start this June in London with Australian filmmaker Cate Shortland as the director.

The Marvel movie is expected to be released either during the first weekend of May and the first weekend of November.

ALSO READ: British-Nigerian actor David Oyelowo makes directorial debut with 'The Water Man'

Meet O-T Fagbenle

He is a British actor, writer and director. He was born in London and raised across Spain, and Nigeria.

Fagbenle got his first role when he acted in a Nigerian adaptation of the William Shakespeare play Macbeth. He was 16 years old at the time.

His acting impressed the director so much that he was eventually given the lead role. He later attended the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts.

Afterwards, he appeared in several plays across the UK. He earned outstanding reviews, and several awards before moving to films and television shows.

Fagbenle made his feature film debut in the 2006 movie - Breaking and Entering (2006). He acted in other movies before appearing in his first TV show in 2008.

He became quite popular when he became a regular opposite Elisabeth Moss, on HULU's The Handmaid's Tale.

Emmy-winning series returns for Season 3 on June 5, 2019.