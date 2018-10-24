news

Olivia Munn follows the 80/20 diet.

She eats healthy foods 80% of the time, and indulges 20% of the time.

Fresh fruits, vegetables, and nut butters are staples in her diet.



Celebrities tend to be on top of all of the latest food trends, from juice cleanses to popular diets, which can make them difficult for the average person to replicate. But for Olivia Munn, following a realistic diet is key.

Olivia Munn follows the 80/20 diet — meaning that 80% of the time you eat healthy foods, and 20% of the time you freely indulge and eat what you want, according to PopSugar. This rule of eating promotes consistency and allows for moderation making it sustainable long-term.

Munn opts for a nutrient-dense, low carb breakfast

She told E! she starts her day by eating a breakfast made up of an "avocado with hemp seeds, kosher salt and lemon" cut in half to be eaten with a spoon. She previously told New York magazine that she also often opts for a smoothie and even makes her own almond milk.

"My trainer for X-Men taught me about how to make almond milk," she told the magazine. "I never liked milk before, but when I made it, it was so delicious — I could really taste the difference. Once I saw the effects and how my body felt, I thought, 'Why not do it?'"

Lunch is often white rice with yellow curry with vegetables and a pickle, according to Stylecaster. This is a common thing for the star, as Munn told E!, "I'll eat a pickle whenever I can with a meal, so I'll probably eat one at lunch."

Dinner is simple — a salad with quinoa and vegetables. Fresh fruits, vegetables, and nut butters are staples in her diet.

When it comes to snacks, Munn opts for fruits like watermelons, bananas, and grapes. Too, she often pairs fruits like apples or bananas with peanut butter for a more filling snack, and told E! she'll opt for almond butter when "super-healthy friends" are around.

She's also made headlines for another food item: Japanese sweet potatoes

After people questioned how Munn got such a youthful appearance, she shared one of her other big dietary staples — Japanese potatoes.

She told New York magazine that after hearing about the potatoes so-called anti-aging benefits and health benefits, she tried incorporating them into her routine and almost immediately saw results in her appearance and her flexibility.

"I get my potatoes from a Japanese market. I'll take one sweet potato, slice it into one-inch-thick slices, and then dust it with olive oil and cinnamon, put it in the oven, and do that as dessert," she told them.

"In eating them, I saw a huge difference. I started noticing it with my flexibility. Even though I had been working out over time, I was only able to go 40% into a split. And then, after months [of eating the potatoes], 80% into a split. I could see the difference.

"Usually, in the morning, I would get the pillow creases [on my face] and rub them out with lotion. Now, after a month of doing the potatoes every single day, the line would be gone as it was when I was younger. I know there are vitamins or supplements with hyaluronic acid, but I didn't feel like I saw as much of a difference as I did getting it from the natural source."

Though she's healthy generally, she still eats her favorite foods in moderation

Remember, 80% of this time she eats clean and healthy, but 20% of the time Munn eats her favorite treats.

When it comes to indulging in moderation, Popsugar lists that onion rings and Kraft mac and cheese are two of her favorites.

