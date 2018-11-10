Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Lifestyle One company dominates the list of the 20 most expensive cars to insure

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Mercedes-Benz

  • A car insurance premium is the rate an owner pays to activate an insurance policy, which protects them against accidents, damages, stolen vehicles, and other incidents.
  • The car insurance website Insure.com compared car insurance rates of more than 3,600 vehicle models across all 50 states to find out which cars are the most expensive and least expensive ones to insure.
  • The most expensive cars to insure are Mercedes-Benz models. Mercedes-Benz cars took up the top three spots in the "most expensive" list, and they ended up being included in just under half of the 20 spots.

Car insurance premiums are important pieces of data for any prospective purchaser. A car insurance premium is the rate an owner pays to activate an insurance policy that protects them against accidents, damages, stolen vehicles, and other incidents.

The car insurance website Insure.com compared car insurance rates of more than 3,600 vehicle models across all 50 states to find out which cars are the most expensive and least expensive ones to insure. The study included using quotes from six different insurance companies and averaging these premium numbers to get a comprehensive score set.

Read more: Tesla is outselling many of its luxury rivals, but it still lags behind Mercedes, BMW, and Lexus

The most expensive cars to insure are Mercedes-Benz models. Mercedes-Benz cars took up the top three spots in the "most expensive" list, and they ended up being included in just under half of the 20 spots.

The main contributor to their high insurance rate is the fact that these are high-end luxury cars that carry a bunch of trendy features that are often difficult to repair following an accident.

Aside from being luxurious, another feature that can make a car model expensive to insure is if it lacks a roof. Four convertibles made the list.

"Convertibles are usually more expensive than a hardtop version and they are also more prone to theft and vandalism (it’s pretty easy to cut a soft top), which leads to more claims and higher premiums," Mark Valet at Insure.com writes.

Take a look at the 20 most expensive cars to insure, below:

See the rest of the story at Business Insider

Go to Pulse.com.gh

The Avenue des Champs Elysées in Paris is one of the most iconic streets in the world, lined with museums, high-end restaurants, and five-star hotels.
Lifestyle Disappointing photos show what 9 top luxury destinations look like in real life
A virtually staged photo of one of the home's bedrooms.
Lifestyle The widest room in this New York City townhouse measures 10 feet across — and it's selling for $5 million
null
Lifestyle There's one red flag you should watch out for at a hair salon, according to a hairdresser
Riche Notar, the creative director of Playboy Club.
Lifestyle The creative director of NYC's new Playboy Club says he looks for 2 specific qualities when hiring a Playboy Bunny — and there's one red flag that will keep someone from getting the job
X
Advertisement