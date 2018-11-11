news

BI Graphics

Each year Business Insider selects 15 finalists for its Car of the Year competition.

The cars are chosen from the more than five dozen we road tested during the year.

The vehicles range from family SUVs and sedans to supercars and electric vehicles.

Brands represented this year are Audi, Aston Martin, Ferrari, Honda, Jaguar, Kia, Lamborghini, Lexus, Lincoln, Nissan, Subaru, Tesla, and Volvo.

One of the 15 will be named Business Insider's 2018 Car of the Year.

Autumn has arrived, and with it the fifth installment of Business Insider's Car of the Year award.

In 2014 the Corvette Stingray was our winner. In 2015 it was the Volvo XC90. In 2016 the Acura NSX captured the trophy. And for 2017 we chose the Porsche Panamera. As with 2016 and 2017, we stuck with our lineup of 15 finalists for this year.

Our esteemed finalists are the vehicles — from sedans to supercars to SUVs — that impressed us most. They're the best of the best and were selected after a year of test-driving and reviewing more than 60 cars, trucks, SUVs, crossovers, and sports cars.

To be eligible, a model must be new or have been substantially updated within the past year, and it must have been road tested by at least two members of the Business Insider team.

In 2018, senior correspondent Matt DeBord and senior reporter Ben Zhang shared the majority of reviewing duties, with news editor Bryan Logan lending a hand on the West Coast. Images were contributed by Hollis Johnson, Business Insider's photo editor, and Jessica Tyler, our visual-features reporter.

Our methodology is straightforward, focused on basic questions:

Is there a strong business case for the vehicle?

Did our reviewers agree that the vehicle should be included? We have to come to a consensus, even though we might disagree on some particulars.

Was the vehicle objectively excellent? There has to be some sort of wow! factor.

Did the vehicle stand out from the sea of competition, particularly when it comes to technology? A Car of the Year finalist has to be special.

Can we strongly recommend buying or leasing the car? We demand to know whether we'd buy the vehicle ourselves if we had the resources.

We'll announce the 2018 Car of the Year on November 19 and prepare you for the big event by revealing our five runners-up the week before. We'll also reveal who won Infotainment System of the Year and Audio System of the Year.

So here they are, the 15 finalists for Business Insider's 2018 Car of the Year: