Autumn has arrived, and with it the fifth installment of Business Insider's Car of the Year award.
In 2014 the Corvette Stingray was our winner. In 2015 it was the Volvo XC90. In 2016 the Acura NSX captured the trophy. And for 2017 we chose the Porsche Panamera. As with 2016 and 2017, we stuck with our lineup of 15 finalists for this year.
Our esteemed finalists are the vehicles — from sedans to supercars to SUVs — that impressed us most. They're the best of the best and were selected after a year of test-driving and reviewing more than 60 cars, trucks, SUVs, crossovers, and sports cars.
To be eligible, a model must be new or have been substantially updated within the past year, and it must have been road tested by at least two members of the Business Insider team.
In 2018, senior correspondent Matt DeBord and senior reporter Ben Zhang shared the majority of reviewing duties, with news editor Bryan Logan lending a hand on the West Coast. Images were contributed by Hollis Johnson, Business Insider's photo editor, and Jessica Tyler, our visual-features reporter.
Our methodology is straightforward, focused on basic questions:
We'll announce the 2018 Car of the Year on November 19 and prepare you for the big event by revealing our five runners-up the week before. We'll also reveal who won Infotainment System of the Year and Audio System of the Year.
