One student was reportedly shot and another taken into custody at a high school near Charlotte, North Carolina on Monday morning.
The Matthews Police Department wrote on Facebook Monday morning that officers had responded to a shooting at Butler High School, which the agency said it was "believed to be an isolated incident" with no further safety threat.
The statement also said a student was taken to the hospital but did not proide further information on injuries.
Photos posted on Twitter Monday morning showed a heavy police presence and crowds of onlookers as they responded to the shooting:
NBC Charlotte also shared an image of text messages a student reportedly sent from inside the school:
