One student shot at North Carolina high school, one in custody

  • Published: , Refreshed:

One student was reportedly shot and another taken into custody at a high school near Charlotte, North Carolina on Monday morning.

ambulance north carolina play

ambulance north carolina

(Screenshot via Channel 4 WYFF)

  • Police say a student was shot and another was taken into custody at a high school near Charlotte, North Carolina on Monday morning.
  • The Matthews Police Department wrote on Facebook that the student sustained unknown injuries and there is no further safety threat.
  • Butler High School, which is just over 12 miles from downtown Charlotte, remains on lockdown.

Police say one student was shot and another taken into custody at a high school near Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Matthews Police Department wrote on Facebook Monday morning that officers had responded to a shooting at Butler High School, which the agency said it was "believed to be an isolated incident" with no further safety threat.

The statement also said a student was taken to the hospital but did not proide further information on injuries.

Photos posted on Twitter Monday morning showed a heavy police presence and crowds of onlookers as they responded to the shooting:

NBC Charlotte also shared an image of text messages a student reportedly sent from inside the school:

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

