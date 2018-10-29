news

Police say a student was shot and another was taken into custody at a high school near Charlotte, North Carolina on Monday morning.

The Matthews Police Department wrote on Facebook that the student sustained unknown injuries and there is no further safety threat.

Butler High School, which is just over 12 miles from downtown Charlotte, remains on lockdown.

The Matthews Police Department wrote on Facebook Monday morning that officers had responded to a shooting at Butler High School, which the agency said it was "believed to be an isolated incident" with no further safety threat.

The statement also said a student was taken to the hospital but did not proide further information on injuries.

Photos posted on Twitter Monday morning showed a heavy police presence and crowds of onlookers as they responded to the shooting:

NBC Charlotte also shared an image of text messages a student reportedly sent from inside the school:

This story is developing. Check back for updates.