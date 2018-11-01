news

Scott Wright of Limelight Studio

A restaurant in China only accepts 10 guests per night and offers a multi-sensory, high-tech dining experience through a combination of lighting, projections, sounds, scents, and of course, food.

The 20-course meal at Ultraviolet in Shanghai will cost you between about $600 and $860.

It's notoriously difficult to get a reservation at the restaurant, which has three Michelin stars.

An avant-garde restaurant in Shanghai offers an immersive, multi-sensory experience to only 10 diners per night.

Ultraviolet, opened in 2012 by French chef Paul Pairet, claims to be the first experimental restaurant of its kind. The dining room, which has a single table and bare white walls, is transformed throughout the meal by lighting, projections, sounds, and scents, transporting diners from an abstract otherworldly setting to an autumn forest to a rainy day in London.

The meal, which includes 20 courses and a drink pairing, starts at about $600 per person and can cost up to $860 on certain days of the week.

Ultraviolet seems to follow an emerging trend of defining luxury as a unique, exclusive experience rather than just an expensive one. CEOs are paying to go on extreme adventure retreats for soul-searching; the ultra-wealthy buying permanent apartments on cruise ships that travel the world following major events including the Olympics, Wimbledon, and Carnival in Rio de Janeiro.

Although anyone can book a seat at the restaurant and reserving the entire table isn't necessary, it's notoriously tough to get a reservation, according to Eater.

The restaurant attracts foodies, both locals and travelers, a representative for the restaurant told Business Insider.

Here's a look inside Ultraviolet.