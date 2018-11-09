news

Oprah Winfrey has unveiled the annual list of her favorite things.

As usual, her picks span almost every category you can think of from kitchen utensils and smart gadgets to travel pillows and pet DNA kits, making it a useful gift guide ahead of the holiday season.

All of her recommended products are available on Amazon so you can shop from the comfort of your home.

Take a closer look at Oprah's 104 favorite things of 2018 below.

Oprah is a fan of this dog DNA test kit by Embark Veterinary.

Cost: $159

Find out more about the dog DNA test kit by Embark Veterinary here >

She also recommends getting Amazon's Echo Spot.

Cost: $99.99

Find out more about the Echo Spot by Amazon here >

Try Truff's truffle-infused hot sauce.

Cost: $17.98

Find out more about the truffle-infused hot sauce by Truff here >

Maya J's brass bracelet collection features the words, empowered, strong, brave, grateful, or inspired.

Cost: $38

Find out more about the bracelet collection by Maya J here >

Make sparkling water at home with Aarke's Carbonator II.

Cost: $199

Find out more about the Carbonator II by Aarke here >

Oprah recommends this trio of oolong, ginger, and sweet cinnamon chai blends by Vahdam.

Cost: $29.99

Find out more about the trio of chai blends by Vahdam here >

Chronicle Books' collection of letters lets you send handwritten notes of gratitude to your loved ones.

Cost: $16.02

Find out more about the collection of letters by Chronicle Books here >

Oprah is a fan of the LittBag by PurseN, an LED-lit handbag with built-in compartments.

Cost: $42

Find out more about the LittBag by PurseN here >

These matching family pajamas by Burt's Bees Baby also made Oprah's list.

Cost: $9.95 to $39.95

Find out more about the matching family pajamas by Burt's Bees Baby here >

Oprah recommends this pajama set by Eberjey as well.

Cost: $97.19 to $139

Find out more about the two-piece pajama set by Eberjey here >

Relax after a long day with truMedic's foot massager.

Cost: $199

Find out more about the foot massager by truMedic here >

Kill some time with this 500-piece puzzle by Areaware.

Cost: $18

Find out more about the gradient puzzle by Areaware here >

Keep one of RapidX's multiport USB chargers in your car in case your smartphone runs out of battery.

Cost: $22.53

Find out more about the multiport car charger by RapidX here >

Oprah included this crossbody bag from K. Carroll Accessories on her list.

Cost: $19.99

Find out more about the crossbody bag from K. Carroll Accessories here >

This set of 12 hand creams by La Chatelaine includes scents like gardenia, pear, coconut milk, and more.

Cost: $68

Find out more about the deluxe hand cream set by La Chatelaine here >

Stay warm in these faux fur mittens by Glamourpuss NYC.

Cost: $78

Find out more about the faux fur mittens by Glamourpuss NYC here >

This hand mixer by Black + Decker features five speeds and a turbo boost mode.

Cost: $23.99

Find out more about the five-speed hand mixer by Black + Decker here >

Make up to three different recipes at once with Chicago Metallic's lasagna trio pan.

Cost: $18.02

Find out more about the lasagna trio pan by Chicago Metallic here >

Record your meals, memories, and milestones in this illustrated journal by chef and artist Jacques Pépin.

Cost: $13.51

Find out more about "Menus: A Book for Your Meals and Memories" by Jacques Pépin here >

Explore your creative side with this watercolor set from Three by Three.

Cost: $30

Find out more about the watercolor set by Three by Three here >

Indulge in these dark chocolate-covered cheesecake slices by Eli's Cheesecake.

Cost: $53.90

Find out more about the holiday-themed cheesecake dippers by Eli's Cheesecake here >

Oprah is a fan of this organic coffee-infused maple syrup by Mount Mansfield Maple Products.

Cost: $34.99

Find out more about the coffee-infused maple syrup by Mount Mansfield Maple Products here >

Treat yourself to a smart cleansing face brush with Clarisonic's Mia Smart holiday gift set.

Cost: $356

Find out more about the Mia Smart holiday gift set by Clarisonic here >

Enjoy a gourmet bundt cake by We Take The Cake in a variety of flavors from key lime to triple chocolate chip fudge.

Cost: $36

Find out more about the gourmet bundt cakes by We Take The Cake here >

This dark chocolate snowman by Kate Weiser Chocolate is filled with hot cocoa mix and mini marshmallows.

Cost: $38

Find out more about Carl the Drinking Chocolate Snowman by Kate Weiser Chocolate here >

Oprah recommends this wine opener from Rabbit.

Cost: $50

Find out more about the Axis Lever Corkscrew by Rabbit here >

Cook food indoors with Philips' infrared grill.

Cost: $279.95

Find out more about the infrared indoor grill by Philips here >

Barbecue sauce fans will love this bucket of five different recipes from Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint.

Cost: $49.95

Find out more about the bucket of sauces by Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint here >

Get gourmet panettone by From Roy shipped to your front door.

Cost: $49.99

Find out more about the gourmet panettone by From Roy here >

You can get Core 10's fitted peplum fleece jacket in gray, black, or navy blue.

Cost: $65

Find out more about the fitted peplum fleece jacket by Core 10 here >

Lollia's set of whipped body butter and dry body oil made Oprah's list.

Cost: $65

Find out more about the body butter and oil set by Lollia here >

This truffle snack tin by Chelsea Market Baskets includes chips imported from Barcelona, Spain, and popcorn from Brooklyn, New York.

Cost: $79

Find out more about the truffle snack tin by Chelsea Market Baskets here >

Accessorize with this cozy yet stylish faux fur vest by Echo.

Cost: $89

Find out more about the faux fur vest by Echo here >

Get some peace of mind with Katana Safety's personal security system.

Cost: $99.99

Find out more about the personal security system by Katana Safety here >

Oprah recommends the jumpsuit by L.A. Relaxed, which comes in two colors.

Cost: $168

Find out more about the jumpsuit by L.A. Relaxed here >

These Kassatex bathrobes also made the list.

Cost: $88.59

Find out more about the color-blocked bathrobes by Kassatex here >

The royal horticultural society gardening set by Burgon & Ball features a pair of gloves, a trowel, a secateur blade, and kneeling pad.

Cost: $85.74

Find out more about the royal horticultural society gardening set by Burgon & Ball here >

The New York brunch kit by Russ & Daughters comes with New York favorites like bagels and smoked salmon.

Cost: $140

Find out more about the New York brunch kit by Russ & Daughters here >

The truffle burger kit from Urbani Truffles comes with six 8-ounce burgers.

Cost: $62

Find out more about the truffle kit by Urbani Burgers here >

Oprah is also a fan of Butter London's ultimate nail lacquer set.

Cost: $160

Find out more about the guilty pleasures ultimate lacquer set by Butter London here >

This popcorn tin by Popinsanity contains 6.5 gallons of popcorn.

Cost: $179.95

Find out more about the 6.5-gallon popcorn tin by Popinsanity here >

The antipasti basket by Bella Cucina is another one of Oprah's favorite food items.

Cost: $150

Find out more about antipasti basket by Bella Cucina here >

This 20-jar preserve sampler by Josephine's Feast comes wrapped in a festive bow.

Cost: $159

Find out more about the 20-jar preserve sampler by Josephine's Feast here >

Stay warm in this V-neck pullover sweater by Magaschoni.

Cost: $198

Find out more about the V-neck pullover sweater by Magaschoni here >

Ricoh's Theta SC 360-degree camera is one of Oprah's favorite tech picks.

Cost: $179.95

Find out more about the Theta SC 360-degree camera by Ricoh here >

The Techloom Bliss sneakers by APL are one of Oprah's favorite shoes this year.

Cost: $200

Find out more about the Techloom Bliss sneakers by APL here >

This smart frame by Aura lets you display digital photos.

Cost: $249

Find out more about the smart frame by Aura here >

Oprah also recommends this 10-piece elite brush set by Artis.

Cost: $360

Find out more about the 10-piece elite brush collection by Artis here >

Nespresso's Lattissima One espresso machine features several temperature and frothing settings.

Cost: $379.99

Find out more about the Lattissima One espresso machine by Nespresso here >

This juicer by Hurom claims to mimic the motion of hand squeezing a fruit.

Cost: $699

Find out more about the platinum slow juicer by Hurom here >

For those looking for a new television, Oprah picked this option from Samsung.

Cost: $1,297.99

Find out more about the 55-inch QLED 4K UHD smart TV by Samsung here >

This set of porcelain mugs by Yedi comes in autumnal colors.

Cost: $49.99

Find out more about the mugs by Yedi here >

These dinner napkins by Face to Face are designed to get softer with every wash.

Cost: $48

Find out more about the dinner napkins by Face to Face here >

These rainbow tumblers by Glitterville Studios come recommended by Oprah.

Cost: $38.40

Find out more about the rainbow tumblers by Glitterville Studios here >

Oprah is a fan of this bamboo sheet set by Cozy Earth.

Cost: $498 to $638

Find out more about the bamboo bedding holiday bundle by Cozy Earth >

Add this 8-piece knife set by Fleischer & Wolf to your kitchen.

Cost: $199.99

Find out more about the 8-piece knife set by Fleischer & Wolf here >

Oprah also put these platters by Canvas Home, named after the Parisian town of Abbesses, on her list.

Cost: $40 to $45

Find out more about the Abbesses platters by Canvas Home here >

This pitcher by Montes Doggett can be used for beverages or as a vessel for flowers.

Price: $198

Find out more about the pitcher by Montes Doggett here >

Freshen up your home with these candles from P.F. Candle Co.

Price: $48

Find out more about the terra candles by P.F. Candle Co. here >

Stay warm with these luxury shag throws by Peace Love Home.

Cost: $69

Find out more about the luxury shag throw by Peace Love Home here >

The Pillow Bar's mini travel pillow also made Oprah's list.

Cost: $49

Find out more about the mini travel pillow by The Pillow Bar here >

This set of goat-milk soaps by Beekman 1802 comes in six different scents.

Cost: $48

Find out more about the goat-milk soap set by Beekman 1802 here >

Footnanny's mini travel set comes with several foot creams and accessories.

Cost: $60

Find out more about the mini travel set by Footnanny here >

Oprah is a fan of these customizable pet blankets by Pretty Rugged.

Cost: $149 to $349

Find out more about the pet blanket by Pretty Rugged here >

She also recommends this dog spa gift set by Harry Barker.

Cost: $49.60

Find out more about the dog spa gift set by Harry Barker here >

This hooded robe by Softies comes in three different colors.

Cost: $95

Find out more about the hooded robe by Softies here >

Treat yourself to a bubble bath by Library of Flowers.

Cost: $36

Find out more about the bubble bath by Library of Flowers here >

This caftan from Barefoot Dreams comes in three colors.

Cost: $134

Find out more about the caftan by Barefoot Dreams here >

Bundle up in this faux fur down coat by Lands' End.

Cost: $219

Find out more about the faux fur down coat by Lands' End here >

This water bottle by Bindle features a handy storage compartment at the bottom.

Cost: $36.99

Find out more about the bottle by Bindle here >

Oprah deemed this no-iron shirt from Chico's a "fashion MVP."

Cost: $74.99

Find out more about the Chico's no-rion cotton contrast-trim tunic white shirt here >

This skin-care set from Sunday Riley includes a cleanser and serum.

Cost: $112

Find out more about the Sunday Riley game changer kit here >

You can buy Oprah's favorite track jacket in navy blue or forrest green.

Cost: $165

Find out more about the Tory Sport women's colorblock track jacket here >

Though it appears to made with sheep shearling, this handbag is 100% vegan.

Cost: $89

Find out more about the Un Billion lacy sheep faux fur tote bag here >

According to Oprah, these bags are perfect for those who tend to leave vacations with more items than they originally packed.

Cost: $60

Find out more about the Paravel travel fold-up bad here >

Sold in a variety of styles, these socks are festive enough to wear on winter holidays.

Cost: $19.99

Find out more about the Pudus winter boot socks here >

Oprah recommends Vionic slippers because she says they make you feel like you're "walking on cloud fluff."

Cost: $79.95

Find out more about the Vionic gemma plush slippers here >

This duffel bag is convenient for weekend trips.

Cost: $142

Find out more about the Clark duffel and backpack here >

Oprah also included this pull-through scarf from House of Fluff.

Cost: $125

Find out more about the House of Fluff plush teddy pull-through scarves here >

Just in time for cold weather, Oprah featured fingerless gloves by Justin Gregory.

Cost: $144

Find out more about the Justin Gregory shearling fingerless womens gloves here >

These earrings combine two of Oprah's favorite pieces of jewelry: hoops and pearls.

Cost: $99

Find out more about the Janis Savitt hoop earrings here >

These suitcases are suited to young travelers, and come in a variety of colors.

Cost: $79

Find out more about the Olli Ella see-ya suitcases here >

Oprah recommends this art kit to "spark creativity."

Cost: $39.99

Find out more about the Kid Made Modern arts and crafts supply library here >

These personalized tote bags feature embroidered versions of your child's artwork.

Cost: $94

Find out more about the Cece DuPraz children's custom artwork gift set here >

Oprah suggests these feminist onesies.

Cost: $26 to $28

Find out more about the Love Bubby onesies and tees here >

These knit hats are available in nine different animal styles.

Cost: $23.99

Find out more about the Jeanne Simmons Accessories animal hats here >

Oprah recommends these light-up helmets for safe bike riding.

Cost: $179

Find out more about the Lumos kickstart helmets here >

You can charge your phone without a cable using this charging pad.

Cost: $175

Find out more about the Courant wireless charging station here >

These head wraps come recommended by Oprah.

Cost: $62

Find out more about the Regal Wrap velvet queen head wrap here >

Winter holidays are the perfect occasions to wear velvet pants.

Cost: $89.50 to $99

Find out more about the Talbots high rise straight leg velveteen pants here >

An alternative to buying a new Christmas tree each year, this kit allows you to plant one outside that can last for years.

Cost: $45

Find out more about the Urban Agriculture grow your own christmas tree here >

According to Oprah, the truffle oil in these lobster mac and cheese dishes makes all the difference.

Cost: $62.25

Find out more about the Hancock Gourmet Lobster mac and cheese with truffle here >

Many iPhone owners will be happy with a gifted set of AirPods this holiday season.

Cost: $144.98

Find out more about the Apple AirPods here >

Oprah recommends this charcuterie board for displaying food.

Cost: $105 to $125

Find out more about the Etuhome white mod charcuterie board here >

Each one of these notebooks features a different of inspirational phrase.

Cost: $21.99

Find out more about the Eccolo desk journals here >

You can gift this entire set to one person or divide it between friends.

Cost: $149

Find out more about the Julep hydrating lip gloss collection here >

Oprah is a fan of these protective glasses.

Cost: $25

Find out more about the Peepers shine on blue light filtering readers and polarized sunglasses here >

These fedoras are made in Italy.

Cost: $110

Find out more about the Travaux en Cours felt fedoras here >

These boxes of traditional Jewish rugelach are baked fresh every day in Harlem, New York.

Cost: $18

Find out more about Lee Lee's Rugelach assorted rugelach here >

Oprah is also a fan of these Saint Nick cookies.

Cost: $19

Find out more about the Little Belgians Saint Nick gift set here >

For Hannukah, Oprah recommends this chocolate bark from Hilliards Chocolates.

Cost: $29.95

Find out more about the Hilliards Chocolates Hannukah bark and peppermint bark here >

A non-electric bike is donated to a student, entrepreneur, or healthcare professional in Africa whenever one of these electric bikes is purchased.

Cost: $1,850

Find out more about the Story Bicycles electric step-through bike here >

Reusable straws are becoming increasingly popular.

Cost: Currently unavailable

Find out more about the Izola stainless steel cocktail straws here >

Another truffle set recommended by Oprah is this one from Sabatino.

Cost: Currently unavailable

Find out more about the Sabatino truffles pasta night here >

