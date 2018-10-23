Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle Oreo is releasing 'Most Stuf Oreos' in 2019, and it's their biggest cookie yet

After much speculation, Oreo confirmed that their Most Stuf Oreo is coming and creme fans couldn't be happier.

Oreos are about to get a lot bigger. play

Oreos are about to get a lot bigger.

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

  • After much speculation, Oreo confirmed that their Most Stuf Oreo is coming.
  • Grocery store shelves will welcome the Most Stuf Oreo early next year.
  • The Most Stuf Oreo will have more creme than the current record-holder, the Mega Stuf Oreo.

If you like your Oreos with a ton of creme, you likely go right past the regular Oreos and straight to the Double Stuf — or even the Mega Stuf — cookies. If the inside of the cookie is your favorite part, prepare to be excited because Oreo has unveiled its most stuffed cookie yet — the appropriately named Most Stuf Oreo.

Instagram account @TheJunkFoodAisle shared a photo of the cookies on October 6 this year and the cookies are so large they look like ice cream sandwiches. The somewhat secretive post only advertised that the treats were "coming soon" and that the photo was representative of the "actual product."

After a few weeks of speculation, Oreo has confirmed to People magazine that Most Stuf Oreo will hit grocery shelves at the beginning of 2019.

Currently, the biggest Oreo size is the Mega Stuf and from a purely visual standpoint, the Most Stuf Oreo appears to be double the size of Mega Stuf.

Oreo is known for their wacky flavors but for creme fans, this might be their most exciting drop yet.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

Go to Pulse.com.gh

