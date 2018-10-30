news

Passengers who flew on the Lion Air flight before the one that crashed on Monday told Indonesian media it was "like a rollercoaster," The Associated Press reported.

The journey made passengers vomit and panic, they said.

Lion Air acknowledged a fault with the plane but said it believes it was fixed it before Flight 610, which crashed into the sea with 189 people on board.

Here's what we know about the passengers, whom rescuers believe have all died.

On the last complete Lion Air flight before a crash on Monday, the plane was climbing and dropping so wildly that people on board were in open panic, and some vomited, passengers told Indonesian media.

The Boeing 373 Max 8 operated by Lion Air went down on Monday morning 13 minutes after sending a "Return to Base" request with 189 people onboard. So far rescuers have found no survivors, and say everyone is likely dead.

A passenger on the plane one flight before it crashed, Alon Soetanto, told Indonesian TV channel TVOne that the Boeing 737 dropped suddenly several times in the first few minutes of Sunday's flight.

It felt like a "rollercoaster" which made passengers "panic and vomit," the Associated Press (AP) reported, citing TVOne.

"About three to eight minutes after it took off, I felt like the plane was losing power and unable to rise," Soetanto said.

Claims that the Lion Air plane was flying erratically are corroborated by data collected by flight tracking website Flight Radar, AP said. The plane was supposed be steadily gaining altitude on the flight, a short hop from Bali to Jakarta, but can be seen rising and falling several times.

AP reported that Sunday's flight data is similar to preliminary data from Monday's flight, which took a much more desperate turn when it crashed.

Edward Sirait, President of Lion Air, told AP they were aware of the problems on the flight on Sunday, but it was resolved "in accordance with the procedures released by the plane manufacturer."

After the Lion Air flight took off on Monday, pilot Bhavye Suneja asked to turn back, seemingly because he knew something was wrong with the plane. 13 minutes later it stopped communicating with Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, and crashed into the sea.

Rescue crews are still searching the crash-site looking for evidence, including the black box which would contain large amounts of data about the final moments on board the plane.