Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Lifestyle People are bringing their pups to the polls on Election Day and the dogs are having a blast

  • Published: , Refreshed:

People are bringing their dogs to polling places while voting in the 2018 midterm elections. Here are photos of dogs getting excited about democracy.

dog election day sticker play

dog election day sticker

(Courtesy of Shonna Levin)

  • People are bringing their dogs to polling places while voting in the 2018 midterm elections.
  • The dogs are living their best lives.
  • Here are photos of dogs getting excited about democracy.

Voting is a right reserved for humans, but dogs can still get in on the fun.

As polls opened for the 2018 midterm elections, people began bringing their dogs along with them to vote.

Read more: The polls are open in dozens of states for the midterm elections — see what time they close

The patriotic pups are getting excited about democracy.

View this post on Instagram

I vote u vote we vote let's all vote #govote

A post shared by Benny (@bennythefoodhog) on

They look especially cute sporting "I voted" stickers.

Some dogs are even getting in on the " target="_blank"Me voting in 2016 vs. me voting in 2018" meme.

Dogs make great companions while waiting in line to vote.

Service dogs are also welcome at the polls.

Former President George H. W. Bush was accompanied by his service dog Sully to cast his vote.

As if fulfilling your civic duty on Election Day wasn't exciting enough.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

Read more of Business Insider's 2018 Midterm Election coverage:

Top Articles

1 Lifestyle This striking photo series shows what tattoos look like as you agebullet
2 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet
3 Lifestyle 19 apocalypse movies, ranked from worst to bestbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Idris Elba is People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive.
Lifestyle 7 things to know about People's Sexiest Man Alive Idris Elba
pizza
Lifestyle A pizza delivery nonprofit is saving hungry voters across the country as they wait in line at the polls
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have a bit of an age gap.
Lifestyle 43 celebrity couples with huge age differences between them
It looks like Priyanka Chopra has found her signature bridal look.
Lifestyle Priyanka Chopra wore another white dress covered in feathers ahead of her wedding, and it could be a hint at her bridal style
X
Advertisement