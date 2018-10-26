news

Sometimes being online is bad and not fun.

People think it's soothing — but that's not necessarily his intention.

Here is the thing about the internet in 2018: It is mostly very bad. But, admittedly, few things are still good. Very good, even.

Take, for example, Adam Hillman's aesthetically pleasing Instagram account, Witerny, where he transforms everyday objects into works of art.

The 23-year-old art student at Rutgers University has been posting on Instagram in 2014 to build up his portfolio, he told INSIDER.

"At first I took photos of everyday things around me without arranging them, and I was inspired by the beauty of little things like paint spills and wood patterns around me in my day to day life," Hillman said.

From there, he was featured on the Tumblr Things Organized Neatly, Bored Panda, and other websites, like BuzzFeed. His account has been popular ever since. These days, he has over 271,000 followers on Instagram and gets between 10,000 and 27,000 likes on each of his perfectly arranged pictures.

The college student is a trained painter, so transforming the mundane objects he saw in the world came naturally to him. And he's always thinking of new ideas for an Instagram, whether he's at the grocery store or online shopping.

Once he has a concept in mind and the props secured, Hillman said the process of making a post varies.

"I'll play with the objects a bit to see if my idea works, and after that, it can take anywhere from 2 to 12 hours to make," he said. "I try to finish arrangements in one sitting, but if I'm using nonperishable items I'll sometimes let it sit overnight, and take the final photo the morning after."

But after a picture has been posted, Hillman doesn't look at likes or engagement to measure its success, he said.

"Even if I've used an object before, I consider [a post] a hit if I'm able to reinvent its previous usage, and am able to create a piece that genuinely surprises my followers," he said. "I also consider a post successful if I'm able to utilize an object for a purpose it was not designed for and it seems to fit perfectly, creating a kind of reinvention of the object through placement."

One post that stood out over the years, he said, was his "SpaghettiOOOOOOOOO" picture, because it was turned into a meme on Reddit and became attached to the phrase, "when you take Adderall and try to force yourself to eat something."

Hillman said he couldn't forget the moment of virality, as it led people to leave "Adderall-related comments on my photos for months."

Over time, he's garnered quite the following. Many of the comments on his posts are along the lines of so satisfying," or people saying that the pictures and videos "hypnotic" qualities.

But Hillman said he isn't really trying to make anyone feel any type of way.

"I don't necessarily attempt to make satisfying work, but since a very important part of my work is its geometric qualities and the way things fit together I think it's natural that people find the images satisfying," he said.

Hillman said that it doesn't matter how people interpret his work, he's just glad people find it meaningful. "I accept all readings of the work as equally valid, and prefer to let my audience decide for themselves," he said.

