Michelle Obama is currently promoting her new memoir "Becoming" and is gracing some magazine covers in the process.

Essence revealed a look at Obama on the cover of its December and January issue on Thursday. In the photos taken by photographer Miller Mobley, the former first lady can be seen wearing a curly hairstyle.

According to Essence, this is the first time we've seen Obama wear curls like this for a major magazine cover.

Stars like Tyra Banks and Keke Palmer have inspired many by embracing their natural hair recently, and Obama appears to be striking a similar cord on social media. People are calling the look "breathtaking" and "everything and then some."

Obama's hairstylist Johnny Wright told Refinery29 in 2017 that Obama had "been natural for the past seven years," which makes 2018 her eighth year.

"She's always embraced her natural hair," he told Refinery29. "For the looks she was going for and the stories she wanted to tell, I styled her hair straight. There wasn't any lack of embracing her curls. It's just what she wanted to do."

The December and January issue of Essence will be released on November 23.

