Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Lifestyle People are pointing out a fundamental flaw in Kim Kardashian's new 'body positive' fragrance campaign

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Kim Kardashian has launched a campaign which supposedly champions diverse, real bodies to promote her latest fragrances, but Instagram users have pointed out a key problem.

Kim Kardashian play

Kim Kardashian

(Getty)

  • Kim Kardashian-West is launching two new fragrances in her KKW Body line on Friday.
  • She posted teaser images on Instagram as part of her promotional campaign.
  • The images are designed to tap into the growing body positivity movement, showing a diverse range of women's body shapes and sizes.
  • But some people have pointed out that the campaign isn't as body positive as it seems, as all the models' body hair appears to have been edited out.

Kim Kardashian-West’s attempt to tap into the body positive movement with her latest fragrance campaign has backfired, if response to the campaign on Instagram is anything to go by.

The reality TV star and influencer released a selection of teaser images ahead of the launch of the second and third KKW Body fragrances on Friday.

Shared with her 120 million-strong following on Instagram, the close-up images highlight a diverse range of female bodies, showcasing stretch-marks, cellulite, and dimples.

View this post on Instagram

11.02.18 #KKWBODY

A post shared by KKW FRAGRANCE (@kkwfragrance) on

But whilst many Kardashian fans praised Kim for championing women’s bodies in all their glory, some pointed out a fundamental flaw with the images: all hair appears to have been edited out.

"Unless she’s waxed her entire body there has been some photoshop," a user commented on one of the images.

"Not realistic though. Not a single hair," added another.

View this post on Instagram

11.02.18 #KKWBODY

A post shared by KKW FRAGRANCE (@kkwfragrance) on

Others pointed out that the message of the campaign doesn’t marry up with previous comments the Kardashian clan have made; in a series of videos posted to Kim’s Instagram story earlier this year, she expressed delight at being called "anorexic" and "skinny" by her sisters.

"I’m really concerned, I don’t think you’re eating," Kendall Jenner said to her sister Kim in July. "You look so skinny."

However, Kim was seen reacting with joy at the comment, saying: "Oh my god, thank you!"

These past comments have led some critics to suggest Kim is simply following the lead of other celebrities who are currently championing body diversity — last month, singer Rihanna, for example, won praise for the line-up of models cast in her Savage x Fenty lingerie show at New York Fashion Week.

But despite the growing body positivity movement led by celebrities like Rihanna and Instagram stars such as Megan Crabbe (known as @bodyposipanda), a new study by the Australian Institute of Family Studies has revealed that more than half of 14-to-15-year-old girls are afraid of gaining weight.

Top Articles

1 Lifestyle I just turned 50 — here are 10 life lessons I wish I'd learned...bullet
2 Lifestyle 11 ways to cook an egg that you probably haven’t thought ofbullet
3 Lifestyle 8 of Jennifer Aniston's best onscreen movie outfitsbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

There are some series that are worth skipping,
Lifestyle 20 of the worst new shows, according to fans
null
Lifestyle Scooter startup Lime hires former Uber executive to oversee its future growth
A rendering shows a completed dining room in one of the residences.
Lifestyle This cruise ship is full of apartments that were designed to look like luxury condos in NYC and London — and wealthy people are dishing out up to $36 million for them
There are dairy-free alternatives to lots of food.
Lifestyle 8 dairy-free alternatives to your favorite foods
X
Advertisement