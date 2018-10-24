news

A new social media trend in China called the "flaunt your wealth" challenge encourages people to pose amid luxury goods as if they've just fallen out of a car.

The so-called "challenge" first began trending on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform, about two weeks ago.

But the trend can be traced back to the # fallingstars or #fallingstars2018, which was started by Russian influencers who took pictures pretending to fall down the steps of private jets in August.

The "flaunt your wealth" challenge has recently migrated to Instagram

Newsweek reported that over 1 million people have completed the challenge on Weibo, China's most popular social media platform. But, as with all vanity-based trends, the "flaunt your wealth" challenge has made its way to Instagram.

If you think this all looks familiar, you'd be correct. The trend is derivative of the August 2018 #fallingstars or #fallingstars2018 photo challenge, which encouraged people to pose as if they were falling out of private jets.

There are over 35,000 posts under the different variations of the #fallingstars hashtags at the time of this post.

One of the earliest examples of the trend came from Catherine Ramos, who competed in Miss Ukraine in 2016.

Since then, the trend has taken on a new life.

Take a look at some of the more recent examples that are circulating online in which people, for lack of a better term, flaunt their wealth.

It seems that some are meant to poke fun at the material challenge.

This isn't the first Instagram trend to make the rounds recently. Over the summer, people picked up the celebrity-approved "baby giraffe" and "Barbie feet" poses to ostensibly make their legs look longer in pictures.

