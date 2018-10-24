The "flaunt your wealth" challenge, which first picked up steam on Chinese social media platform Weibo two weeks ago, has migrated over to Instagram, where it's gaining popularity.
If you got it, flaunt it — at least according to a new viral social media trend.
The "flaunt your wealth" challenge, gaining in popularity in China, encourages people to pose amid luxury goods as if they've just fallen out of a car.
Newsweek reported that over 1 million people have completed the challenge on Weibo, China's most popular social media platform. But, as with all vanity-based trends, the "flaunt your wealth" challenge has made its way to Instagram.
If you think this all looks familiar, you'd be correct. The trend is derivative of the August 2018 #fallingstars or #fallingstars2018 photo challenge, which encouraged people to pose as if they were falling out of private jets.
There are over 35,000 posts under the different variations of the #fallingstars hashtags at the time of this post.
One of the earliest examples of the trend came from Catherine Ramos, who competed in Miss Ukraine in 2016.
View this post on Instagram
#emo#0J8=###emo#0YA=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0L0=###emo#0Y8=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0LA=## #emo#0Y0=###emo#0YE=###emo#0YI=###emo#0LA=###emo#0YQ=###emo#0LU=###emo#0YI=###emo#0YM=## #emo#0L4=###emo#0YI=## @lesya_ptashenko ##emo#0L8=###emo#0LA=###emo#0LQ=###emo#0LA=###emo#0Y4=###emo#0Yk=###emo#0LA=###emo#0Y8=###emo#0Lc=###emo#0LI=###emo#0LU=###emo#0Lc=###emo#0LQ=###emo#0LA=## #fallingstars2018 #fallingstars #emo#0Lg=## #emo#0LI=###emo#0Ys=###emo#0L8=###emo#0LA=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0LA=## #emo#0YE=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0LU=###emo#0LQ=###emo#0L4=###emo#0Lw=## #emo#0Lc=###emo#0LA=## #emo#0Lw=###emo#0L4=###emo#0LU=###emo#0Lk=## #emo#0Lw=###emo#0LA=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0Ys=###emo#0Yg=###emo#0Lo=###emo#0L4=###emo#0Lk=## #emo#0LI=## #emo#0YE=###emo#0L4=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0L0=###emo#0LU=###emo#0Yc=###emo#0L0=###emo#0L4=###emo#0Lk=## #emo#0KE=###emo#0LA=###emo#0YA=###emo#0LQ=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0L0=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0Lg=###emo#77iP##(#emo#0L8=###emo#0YA=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0Yc=###emo#0ZE=###emo#0Lw=## #emo#0YA=###emo#0LU=###emo#0LA=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0Yw=###emo#0L0=###emo#0L4=## #emo#0LE=###emo#0Ys=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0LA=## #emo#0L8=###emo#0Yw=###emo#0Y8=###emo#0L0=###emo#0LA=##) #emo#0J8=###emo#0LU=###emo#0YA=###emo#0LU=###emo#0LQ=###emo#0LA=###emo#0Y4=## #emo#0LU=###emo#0LU=## @ninaastra @nikitchuksofi @ig_013 @tatyanaramus @allabonya @maxfalcetta
Since then, the trend has taken on a new life.
Take a look at some of the more recent examples that are circulating online in which people, for lack of a better term, flaunt their wealth.
View this post on Instagram
Every Barbie has her day.....just not TODAY! Karl and Coco enjoying my flat out on 33 degree celcius day, sizzling hot stone moment. Passing on this #fallingstarschallenge to @smalllaude @michaelcostefr @diyen168 @arthurkinggggg @melbatoast28 @b8k3unavatar can#emo#4oCZ##t wait to see all your creativity. It#emo#4oCZ##s almost the weekend, let#emo#4oCZ##s have some fun guys!
It seems that some are meant to poke fun at the material challenge.
View this post on Instagram
#emo#4LiE###emo#4Li3###emo#4Lit###emo#4LiZ###emo#4Liy###emo#4LiH###emo#4LiZ###emo#4Lit###emo#4LiZ###emo#4LiX###emo#4LmI###emo#4Liy###emo#4LiZ###emo#4Li1###emo#4LmJ###emo#4LiI###emo#4Lij###emo#4Li0###emo#4LiH###emo#4LiI###emo#4Lix###emo#4LiH## #fallingstars2018 #nana #frenchbulldog
View this post on Instagram
#emo#0Yc=###emo#0YI=###emo#0L4=## #emo#0L0=###emo#0LU=## #emo#0YE=###emo#0LQ=###emo#0LU=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0LA=###emo#0LU=###emo#0Yg=###emo#0Yw=## #emo#0YA=###emo#0LA=###emo#0LQ=###emo#0Lg=## #emo#0Lg=###emo#0YE=###emo#0Lo=###emo#0YM=###emo#0YE=###emo#0YE=###emo#0YI=###emo#0LI=###emo#0LA=## #fallingstars2018 #emo#0JI=## #emo#0LM=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0LA=###emo#0LI=###emo#0L0=###emo#0L4=###emo#0Lk=## #emo#0YA=###emo#0L4=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0Lg=## #emo#0K8=## #emo#0Lg=## #emo#0J8=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0YY=###emo#0YY=###emo#0LA=## #emo#0L4=###emo#0YI=## @holodilnikod #emo#77iP## #emo#0JI=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0LQ=###emo#0LU=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0Lg=## #emo#0LE=###emo#0Ys=## #emo#0LI=###emo#0Ys=##, #emo#0Yc=###emo#0YI=###emo#0L4=## #emo#0YI=###emo#0LI=###emo#0L4=###emo#0YA=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0L4=###emo#0YE=###emo#0Yw=## #emo#0Lc=###emo#0LA=## #emo#0Lo=###emo#0LA=###emo#0LQ=###emo#0YA=###emo#0L4=###emo#0Lw=## 1000 #emo#0YA=###emo#0LA=###emo#0Lc=## #emo#0L8=###emo#0LU=###emo#0YA=###emo#0LU=###emo#0YE=###emo#0L0=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0Lw=###emo#0LA=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0Lg=## #emo#0Y0=###emo#0YI=###emo#0L4=## #emo#0YQ=###emo#0L4=###emo#0YI=###emo#0L4=##, #emo#0Yc=###emo#0YI=###emo#0L4=###emo#0LE=###emo#0Ys=## #emo#0Yc=###emo#0YI=###emo#0L4=##-#emo#0YI=###emo#0L4=## #emo#0L8=###emo#0L4=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0YM=###emo#0Yc=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0L4=###emo#0YE=###emo#0Yw=## #emo#0YM=###emo#0LY=###emo#0LU=## #emo#0LQ=###emo#0YM=###emo#0Lw=###emo#0LA=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0Lg=##, #emo#0Yc=###emo#0YI=###emo#0L4=## #emo#0L0=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0Yc=###emo#0LU=###emo#0LM=###emo#0L4=## #emo#0L0=###emo#0LU=## #emo#0LI=###emo#0Ys=###emo#0Lk=###emo#0LQ=###emo#0LU=###emo#0YI=##, #emo#0L0=###emo#0L4=## #emo#0Lw=###emo#0Ys=## #emo#0L0=###emo#0LU=## #emo#0YE=###emo#0LQ=###emo#0LA=###emo#0ZE=###emo#0Lw=###emo#0YE=###emo#0Y8=##, #emo#0L0=###emo#0LA=###emo#0LQ=###emo#0LU=###emo#0Y4=###emo#0YE=###emo#0Yw=## #emo#0LI=###emo#0Ys=## #emo#0L4=###emo#0YY=###emo#0LU=###emo#0L0=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0YI=###emo#0LU=## #emo#0Jc=###emo#0LA=## #emo#0L0=###emo#0LA=###emo#0Yg=###emo#0Lg=## #emo#0YE=###emo#0YI=###emo#0LA=###emo#0YA=###emo#0LA=###emo#0L0=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0Y8=## #emo#0YE=###emo#0YI=###emo#0LA=###emo#0LI=###emo#0Yw=## #emo#77iP## . . . #liketime #odessa_foto ##emo#0Ls=###emo#0LA=###emo#0Lk=###emo#0Lo=###emo#0YI=###emo#0LA=###emo#0Lk=###emo#0Lw=## #odessaphoto #rest_in_ukraine #rest_in_odessa #Odessa #odessamama #odessa_ukraine #odessamama
This isn't the first Instagram trend to make the rounds recently. Over the summer, people picked up the celebrity-approved "baby giraffe" and "Barbie feet" poses to ostensibly make their legs look longer in pictures.
Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.