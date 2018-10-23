People are sharing their favorite Halloween knock-off costumes on Twitter. The hilarious examples range from "Hermany Grinder" of "Chogborts" to "Blue Speed Mouse." It's reminscient of the Twitter account Bootleg Stuff, which shares bizarre knock-off products from around the world.
It's almost Halloween, which means it's time to buy a costume representing your favorite pop culture property and hope people get the reference.
In many cases, studios own the rights to produce products for their franchises, and costume-making companies buy a license to make them. Warner Bros., for instance, decides which manufacturers can make official "Harry Potter" costumes, and Disney isn't going to let a costume of Elsa from "Froze" exist without getting a slice of that revenue.
Some of the manufacturers left out of these deals resort to making knock-offs. They're presumably just different enough not to violate trademark laws, but still recognizable enough if you want to get a cheaper, bootleg-looking Hermione cloak for Halloween.
Entertainment Weekly correspondent Dana Schwartz asked her followers to share their favorite knock-off Halloween costumes, and people were game.
The posts are reminiscent of the Twitter account Bootleg Stuff, which has long posted photos of strange and hilarious product knock-offs.
