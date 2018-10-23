Pulse.com.gh logo
People are sharing their favorite Halloween costume knock-offs — and they're hilarious

People are sharing their favorite Halloween knock-off costumes on Twitter. The hilarious examples range from "Hermany Grinder" of "Chogborts" to "Blue Speed Mouse." It's reminscient of the Twitter account Bootleg Stuff, which shares bizarre knock-off products from around the world.

hermany grinder play

hermany grinder

(@the_doria/Twitter)

It's almost Halloween, which means it's time to buy a costume representing your favorite pop culture property and hope people get the reference.

In many cases, studios own the rights to produce products for their franchises, and costume-making companies buy a license to make them. Warner Bros., for instance, decides which manufacturers can make official "Harry Potter" costumes, and Disney isn't going to let a costume of Elsa from "Froze" exist without getting a slice of that revenue.

Some of the manufacturers left out of these deals resort to making knock-offs. They're presumably just different enough not to violate trademark laws, but still recognizable enough if you want to get a cheaper, bootleg-looking Hermione cloak for Halloween.

Entertainment Weekly correspondent Dana Schwartz asked her followers to share their favorite knock-off Halloween costumes, and people were game.

Her personal favorite was an alternative for a "Clueless" costume.

This one is for "the top student at Chogborts!"

You can be a dude from "The Matrix," or a priest if you can't pull that off.

"Beetlejuice," anyone?

That's one description for Harley Quinn.

The creator of the hit song "Purple Water Drops From The Sky."

I thought the whole point was that she wasn't in Kansas anymore?

This one is low-effort.

Hint: It's a factory where they make chocolate.

The posts are reminiscent of the Twitter account Bootleg Stuff, which has long posted photos of strange and hilarious product knock-offs.

A lot of them are baffling.

The euphamisms for "Mario" characters are out there.

But this one is a pretty spot-on description of the Mad Hatter from "Alice in Wonderland."

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

