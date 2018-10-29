news

Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás creates puzzles of hidden images.

In a new illustration, he hid a star among Jack-o'-lanterns.

If you can't find the star, keep scrolling for the solution.

Gergely Dudás' viral (and adorable) works of art challenge people to pay attention to details. He's hidden a panda among snowmen, a card among gift bags, a heart among elephants, a lollipop among ice cream, and a bunny among cats.

He's also released two books of brain teasers — one of holiday puzzles called " target="_blank"Bear's Merry Book of Hidden Things," and another called "Bear's Spooky Book of Hidden Things."

In his latest Halloween-themed brain teaser, Dudás shared an illustration of tightly-packed Jack-o'-lanterns with a star hidden somewhere within. Can you spot it?

The star looks like it could be just another eye or mouth on a jack-o'-lantern, but its tell-tale shape gives it away.

