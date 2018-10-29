Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle People are struggling to find the star hidden among Jack-o'-lanterns in this Halloween brain teaser — can you spot it?

  Published:

In his latest brain teaser, Gergely Dudás shared an image of tightly-packed Jack-o'-lanterns with a star hidden somewhere within. Can you spot it?

Can you find the star in the Jack-o'-lanterns?

(Gergely Dudás/Dudolf)

  • Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás creates puzzles of hidden images.
  • In a new illustration, he hid a star among Jack-o'-lanterns.
  • If you can't find the star, keep scrolling for the solution.

Gergely Dudás' viral (and adorable) works of art challenge people to pay attention to details. He's hidden a panda among snowmen, a card among gift bags, a heart among elephants, a lollipop among ice cream, and a bunny among cats.

He's also released two books of brain teasers — one of holiday puzzles called " target="_blank"Bear's Merry Book of Hidden Things," and another called "Bear's Spooky Book of Hidden Things."

In his latest Halloween-themed brain teaser, Dudás shared an illustration of tightly-packed Jack-o'-lanterns with a star hidden somewhere within. Can you spot it?

Take a look at the image:

Where's the star?

(Gergely Dudás/Dudolf)

Did you find the star?

If you can't, try again.

Still no sign of it?

That's okay.

The answer is below.

If you want to see where it is, keep scrolling.

Or if you want to look one more time, now's your chance to scroll back up.

Ready to see the answer?

Here it is:

There it is.

(Gergely Dudás/Dudolf)

The star looks like it could be just another eye or mouth on a jack-o'-lantern, but its tell-tale shape gives it away.

