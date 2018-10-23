Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle People are struggling to find the sun among the leaves in this autumn-themed brain teaser — can you spot it?

  • Published: , Refreshed:

With daylight saving time (DST) going into effect on November 4 this year, sunlight will be harder to come by as the clocks turn back one hour. The sun is also difficult to find in this fall-themed brain teaser. Can you find the sun among the leaves?

Can you spot the sun in the leaves? play

Can you spot the sun in the leaves?

(Rattan Direct)

  • Rattan Direct, a garden and conservatory furniture retailer, created a fall-themed brain teaser.
  • There's a sun hidden among the leaves and acorns.
  • If you can't find it, scroll down for the answer.

The sun is also difficult to find in this fall-themed brain teaser created by Rattan Direct, hidden within a colorful array of leaves and acorns. Can you spot it?

Where is the sun? play

Where is the sun?

(Rattan Direct)

Take a look at the image:

Did you spot it?

If you didn't, that's okay.

Try again.

Still no sign of the sun?

The answer is below.

If you want to see where it is, keep scrolling.

Or if you want to look one more time, now's your chance to scroll back up.

Ready to see the answer?

Here it is:

There it is. play

There it is.

(Rattan Direct)

The yellow and orange colors of the sun blend in with the surrounding leaves, but its circular shape gives it away.

