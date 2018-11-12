Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle People are trolling Kris Jenner over her massive sunglasses at the People's Choice Awards — including her own daughters

Kris Jenner's sunglasses spawned many memes when the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" stars accepted the award for Reality TV Show of 2018.

The Kardashian-Jenner women were nearly all present at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California — except Kylie Jenner.

Kris Jenner wore massive black sunglasses during the People's Choice Awards on Sunday — a stylistic decision many people were quick to dub a "whole mood."

Despite lurking behind her daughters onstage, Jenner's look commanded attention when the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" stars accepted the award for Reality TV Show of 2018.

Even Khloe Kardashian appeared to poke fun at her mom onstage.

The family dedicated their award to California firefighters and first responders.

At one point, Khloe nudged Kendall Jenner to get her in on the joke.

At one point, Kendall and Khloe appeared to be discussing their mother.

Later, both sisters posted photos of the Kardashian matriarch on Instagram. Kendall appeared to playfully troll her mother, while Khloe went for a more sincere approach, writing: "Mom I love you!"

Kris' brief appearance onstage was a highlight of the evening.

Indeed, the 63-year-old truly committed to her look. She didn't remove her sunglasses while watching the show from her table.

Khloe also won The E! People's Choice Award for The Reality TV Star of 2018.

She even continued to wear them after the ceremony.

Each woman took home a trophy.

In fact, Jenner has recently made a habit of wearing sunglasses to indoor events. She donned a different pair while supporting Kendall at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Thursday.

She was photographed wearing sunglasses on the red carpet and backstage.

This isn't even the first — or second or third — time that Jenner has been turned into a meme while wearing sunglasses.

You can watch the Kardashian-Jenner family's full acceptance speech below.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

