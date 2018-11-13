news

People are receiving filler injections to increase the size of their testicles.

The Food and Drug Administration approves certain fillers, but there are currently no guidelines for scrotum-specific ones.

Testicle enlargement procedures are nothing new: prosthetics and other types of injections have existed for some time now, each with a different level of risk.

In an effort to increase the size of their testicles, some people are using dermal fillers. According to Metro UK, people believe these injections can enlarge their balls, creating a more attractive appearance.

Typically, people use dermal fillers to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines on the face or to plump their lips or cheeks. Dermal fillers are approved by the Food and Drug Administration, but there are caveats: they should only be administered by a licensed healthcare provider, and only certain types of fillers are FDA-approved.

"Although the FDA has approved certain injectable dermal fillers for use in the face (for example, to enhance lips and cheeks) and the hands, the FDA has never approved any injectable fillers for large-scale body contouring or enhancement," the FDA notes in a release on their website.

Using dermal fillers to cosmetically enhance the testicles is pretty rare, since other methods have greater longevity, Dr. Alex Shteynshlyuger the director of urology at New York Urology Specialists, told INSIDER. These fillers are also likely not doing what people think.

"You won't actually make the testicles larger with injections. The skin around will just have a fuller appearance," Shteynshlyuger said. The injections can, however, lessen sweating and the appearance of wrinkles on testicles, according to Shteynshlyuger.

The reasons and methods for testicle enlargement vary

Testicle enlargement procedures have been around for some time, and the various methods range in levels of safety and permanence. Certain members of the BDSM community have used saline or silicone injections to enlarge their testicles, with one member of the community's death attributed in part to the silicone injections he used. The member, Jack Chapman, was part of a particular BDSM group where members perform body modifications for their leader, but not all BDSM community members partake in such modifications.

Read more: 10 answers to sex questions you've been too embarrassed to ask

Others seek out testicular implants due to loss of a testicle or testicle shrinkage.

"They're like small breast implants and the procedure takes just a half hour to two hours and you can go to work the next day," Shteynshlyuger told INSIDER of the procedure. These procedures can help people deal with the emotional distress that may come with a scrotum that doesn't match mainstream portrayals, he said.

If you're considering injections for your testicles, you should weigh your options first

"These people think this is the way to solve their problems, but there are other solutions besides injections," Shteynshlyuger said.

Side effects of filler injections include bruising, redness, swelling, pain, and itching, and the FDA doesn't recommend these injections for anyone with a history of anaphylactic shock, an allergy to collagen, or a bleeding disorder.

There is also the cost to consider.

"The surface area of the scrotum is at least 10 times that of the lips for example, so the cost would be proportionately higher as 10 times as much filler is used," Shteynshlyuger said. For example, a typical lip filler procedure can cost between $500 and $2,000 depending on where you live and the doctor you choose.

That said, injections are safe, provided the procedure is completed by a certified medical professional who uses sterile equipment.

Bottom line: if you're considering testicle-enhancing injections, consult your doctor and consider all available options before shelling out major dough for the procedure.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.