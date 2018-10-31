Vitamin vaping is the latest fad to capture the attention of the wellness industry, but is it really healthy? Medical experts aren't so sure.
The wellness industry loves nothing more than a new development designed to help them in their quest for ultimate health.
From nootropics to turmeric lattes, the health-conscious among us are always looking for the magic pill that will transform our mental and physical wellbeing.
The latest trend to emerge isn't a pill at all, but rather a puff of smoke; enter, vitamin vaping — essentially, inhaling vitamins.
The companies leading the charge, such as VitaminVape, Breathe, and Vitastik, hope that vaping will replace vitamin infusions, pills, and injections.
However, with relatively little research into the idea, health experts aren't convinced.
Nicotine and tobacco-free, vitamin vapes are designed to help you reach your daily nutrient goals in a fruity-flavoured puff of smoke.
VitaminVape, for example, sells B12 vapour, which it says will allegedly result in improved nerve function, cell health, and energy levels.
The companies claim studies have proved that breathing in vitamins is more efficient than taking them orally.
View this post on Instagram
Aromatherapy 2.0 - What's the difference between VitaStik and similar products? Besides being the first product in this space since 2014, there are many differences...but the most important boils down to one word ...EDIBLE !!! Edible Organic made and filled in USA Formulas. Our Motto since 2014, "If you wouldn't Eat it, then you should Never Inhale it". We cannot express the importance of this enough Our Formulas are not just cGMP FDA complaint, food and pharmaceutical Grade, CE certified, FCC certified, RoHS certified, Intertek certified, but they are actually designed to be Ingested and Inhaled. Using Ingredients you actually want and most people need to ingest if you care to maintain a healthy life. Our Vitamin Aromatherapy Stick is made from usda certified organic crushed fruits, flowers, herbs, and their distillates. If you drank other products Formulas...well, let's just say life probably wouldn't be so good for you over the next few weeks, and this is with the understanding that the respiratory system is far more sensitive then our robust digestive systems. #VitaStik #VitaStick #InstaMood #InhaleVitamins #InhaleFlowers #InhalableFlowers #VitaminVapor #VitaStix #VitaminAromatherapy #AromatherapyStick #VitaminVaporizer #Vitamins #VitaAngels #DiffuserSticks #VitaStikOfficial #VitaStic Be smart, buy direct, there are many others out there since we created this space in the market, but they are NOT EQUAL www.VitaStick.com
However, most of the research lauded as scientific backing of their products actually relate to the benefits of the vitamins themselves, and not of vaping them.
What's more, the small amount of research that has been done into inhaling vitamin mists was mostly carried out in the 1950s and 1960s — and none has been conducted looking at vaping vitamins specifically.
Not only are the supposed health benefits of vitamin vapes unproven, but some respiratory health experts fear they may actually do more harm than good.
A study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology in 2017 which looked at the link between the use of B vitamins and lung cancer risk further supported the theory that taking too much of certain vitamins can be harmful.
It's worth nothing that at $45 for three disposable Breathe "pens," vaping vitamins also certainly isn't a cheap habit to take up.
"To me, [using vitamins and nutrients] is a marketing ploy to sell this product and make it look healthier. Consumers associate vitamins with health," Regan Bailey, a nutritional epidemiologist at Purdue University, told Scientific American.
"These products might be completely safe, but they might not be. We know literally nothing about the safety or efficacy of inhaling vitamins."
Read more: The 11 biggest mistakes people make when they try to eat healthy
Other nutrition experts point out that no supplement, vape, or IV vitamin drip can ever compare to eating a nutritious, balanced diet.
"The problem with a 'vitamin vape' is that there is nowhere near enough research to determine if they are even safe," registered associate nutritionist and Re-Nourish author Rhiannon Lambert BSc MSc ANutr told INSIDER.
"Even supplements come secondary to whole foods as they are not always bioavailable to the body. The key to good health is not hiding in a vaping product and nothing will be able to compete with a well balanced diet that includes complex carbs, protein, healthy fats, and plenty of fruits and vegetables."