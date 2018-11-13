news

People in at least 27 states have come down with a rare polio-like illness called acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) this year, and most cases occur in kids.

AFM may lead to paralysis and, very rarely, death.

The signs of AFM include sudden arm or leg weakness, drooping eyelids, facial weakness or drooping, difficulty swallowing, or slurred speech.

Anyone displaying those signs should get medical help right away.

This year, people in at least 27 US states have come down with acute flaccid myelitis, a rare polio-like illness that can cause paralysis, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of November 13, there are 90 confirmed cases of the illness, with another 162 possible cases under investigation, CDC's Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, told reporters during a briefing on Tuesday.

This is actually part of a larger trend. The CDC has been investigating an increase in AFM cases that began back in August 2014. Most of these cases have been in children.

The illness truly is rare — one Minnesota health official told CBS News kids have "about one in a million" chance of getting it — but it is crucial that any child displaying the signs get medical attention right away, the CDC says.

INSIDER spoke with pediatrician Dr. Natasha Burgert to learn more about AFM and its telltale symptoms. Here's what you need to know.

The CDC says the causes of AFM are still unclear

AFM affects the nervous system, particularly the spinal cord, causing muscles and reflexes across the body to become weak, the CDC explains. It's often described as "polio-like" because polio also affects the nervous system, causing neurological changes, Burgert said.

AFM can happen in adults but tends to be more common in kids, she added.

It's thought that AFM may be a communicable disease.

"Because there does seem to be a seasonal pattern and it does seem to happen in clusters, that makes us lean towards it being a communicable disease or an infectious disease," Burgert said.

In fact, some experts in the field have pointed to one virus in particular — enterovirus D68, or EV-D68 — as a leading suspect behind many AFM cases, according to a report published October 29 by NBC News.

The report notes that the 2014 nationwide uptick in AFM cases coincided with a widespread outbreak of EV-D68 illnesses. But the CDC says that, at the time, it "did not consistently detect EV-D68 in every patient" with a confirmed case of AFM.

The CDC maintains that the cause of most AFM cases is still unknown, adding that certain viruses — including the polio virus, enteroviruses, adenoviruses, and West Nile Virus — may cause AFM or conditions that are extremely similar to AFM. So far, after testing many AFM patients, the CDC says it has not been able to find any consistent evidence of viruses or other pathogens that appear to cause the disease. It's possible that environmental toxins or genetics play a role, too.

"That's why it's so scary," Burgert said. "This is a potentially life-threatening illness and we don't know the cause, and if we don't know the cause, we can't predict it."

Anyone with AFM symptoms should see a doctor ASAP

Most people with AFM will experience sudden arm or leg weakness with a loss of reflexes and muscle tone, according to the CDC. Some people may also have facial drooping and weakness, drooping eyelids, difficulty swallowing, and slurred speech.

These signs may be a little harder to spot in young children, Burgert said, since they aren't always able to articulate their symptoms.

"Since we know that this disease involves loss of muscle tone, I'm watching how [kids] are walking, how they're drawing, how they're using their utensils. For example, if they're right-handed and now they're only using their left arm, that's going to be a huge red flag," she said. "I would also look at their smile. A kid's smile should always be symmetric."

The most serious symptom of AFM is respiratory failure, the CDC says, which can happen when the muscles you use to breath become weakened. This is what makes AFM a potentially deadly disease, Burgert said.

But she stressed that breathing difficulties won't be the first sign of AFM. The initial symptoms like limb and facial weakness do come on suddenly, but it takes some time for the disease to progress to the point where it affects breathing.

"Any astute parent with an appropriate level of concern will be able to reach hospitals and clinics for evaluation before that would happen," Burgert said. "It's not like they're going to stop breathing in the middle of the night [because of AFM]. We just have to be attuned to the first signs."

Finally, most recent reports have shown that AFM seems to happen two to three weeks after a child has a viral illness like a cold or flu, Burgert explained. But that doesn't mean every kid who gets temporarily sick will end up with AFM.

"It's important to know that this is still very rare and that the vast, vast majority of kids are going to have these normal cold and flu viruses with no complications," she said.

There's no specific treatment, but people with AFM can get supportive care in the hospital

There's no specific treatment for AFM, according to the CDC.

"It's not something you can go to a hospital and get a medicine for right now," Burgert said.

Instead, she explained, people with AFM get supportive care in the hospital. Doctors will monitor their bodily functions, for example, and make sure patients who need breathing assistance get it. This care continues until the body starts to fight the infection on its own, Burgert said. After that, it's a matter of recovery.

Since AFM attacks the neurons in the spinal cord, affecting neurological function, recovery from the condition is an attempt to regain that compromised function, Burgert explained.

"For kids that's less of a worry," she said. "Kids are so malleable, and kids with amazing neurological deficits can still regain that function as their brain and nervous system are growing and changing. In adults, when we have a neurological injury, it's a lot harder to repair."

Recovery interventions may vary on a case-by-case basis, the CDC explains. For example, some doctors may recommend physical or occupational therapy to help a patient recover from arm or leg weakness. Unfortunately, we still don't know the long-term health outcomes for people who get AFM.

It's not exactly clear how to prevent it, either. But there are some steps that could help.

The CDC says that both polio virus and the mosquito-borne West Nile Virus may lead to AFM. The polio vaccine will protect kids against polio, of course, and to avoid mosquito bites, you can use insect repellent, stay inside at dusk and dawn when it's more common to get bitten, and remove any standing water near your home, since mosquitoes can breed in it.

The CDC also recommends frequent hand washing with soap and water. Though it's not known if hand washing can prevent AFM, it' still a proven way to reduce the spread of germs between people.

This post has been updated to include new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.