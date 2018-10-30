news

Protesters gathered outside the Comedy Cellar in New York City Monday night upon seeing Louis C.K.'s name on the lineup.

This is the first time C.K. has been booked for a performance since he admitted to masturbating in front of multiple women last year.

The New York Times reports that protesters brought signs that said "#MeToo."

Monday night, comedian Louis C.K. made his first advertised stand-up performance since he admitted to sexual misconduct last year, and people showed up in front of New York City's Comedy Cellar in protest.

In November 2017, The New York Times published a report with accounts from five women who detailed interactions with C.K. from the 1990s to 2005 in which they said he masturbated in front of them or, in one case, did so during a phone call. C.K. later said in a statement that the accusations were true.

C.K. was one of many comedians on the lineup for two shows Monday nigh at the Comedy Cellar. The New York Times reports that protesters gathered around the club, some holding signs that said "#MeToo." One sign read, "Does this sign make you uncomfortable, Louie?"

C.K.'s other performances over the past few months were unannounced, so this is the first time people had previous knowledge that he would perform.

Here is an image of Monday night's line-up, which displays C.K.'s name twice:

And this tweet shows pictures of a protester outside the club:

In August, C.K. performed stand-up for the first time at a surprise set at the Comedy Cellar. Over the past few months, he's made more appearances at the Comedy Cellar as well as other clubs in New York including Caroline's On Broadway and West Side Comedy Club. Earlier in October, people at the shows C.K. performed at said he addressed the controversy, which he hadn't done in earlier performances.

During the set at West Side Comedy Club, C.K. reportedly joked that after the allegations he admitted were true surfaced, he "lost $35 million in an hour." A comedian on the lineup said that C.K. said he's "been to hell and back."

Representatives for The Comedy Cellar and Louis C.K. didn't respond to INSIDER's request for comment.

