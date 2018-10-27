Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Lifestyle People said Kaley Cuoco looked pregnant in a recent photo — and she had the perfect response

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The star of "The Big Bang Theory" noticed people asking if she was pregnant in a recent Instagram photo, and she issued a fiery response.

kaley cuoco play

kaley cuoco
  • Kaley Cuoco noticed people asking if she was pregnant in one of her latest Instagram posts.
  • She took to her Instagram story to shut down the rumors, and also shut down the negativity.
  • "But seriously, shut up!" the actress said in her response.

Kale Cuoco is no stranger to shutting down negativity when she sees it, and now she's turning her attention to people who recently commented on her appearance in a recent Instagram post.

As seen in a video shared by the Daily Mail, the "Big Bang Theory" star took to her Instagram story to address comments under a photo she recently shared in which some people asked if the actress was pregnant.

"Would you ever walk up to someone on the street or at an event where they're obviously dressed up and say, 'are you pregnant?'" Cuoco said in the video.

"It's just so comedic and shocking that people would ask that," she added. "I'm not pregnant, I guess it was a pregnant angle. But seriously, shut up!"

Cuoco previously shut down negativity when people left nipple-shaming comments on a recent workout video, and she reminded her audience once again to keep the negativity at bay.

"If you don't have something nice to say, don't say it," she concluded. "But we all know that's not gonna happen, but I thought I'd say it anyway."

If it does continue to happen, Cuoco has proven she knows how to expertly shut it down.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

Top Articles

1 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet
2 Lifestyle 11 ways to cook an egg that you probably haven’t thought ofbullet
3 Lifestyle The amount of time you spend in the shower may not matter...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

CNN Newsroom With Victor Blackwell and Christi Paul 10_52_38 AM (1)
Lifestyle At least 4 dead after gunman opens fire at Pittsburgh synagogue
Meghan Tiara royal wedding tiara Queen Mary
Lifestyle Meghan Markle said the Queen helped her choose her diamond and platinum wedding tiara, and bent the rules to let her bring Prince Harry too
It includes an expansive, two-story library with hand-carved paneling and a detailed ceiling.
Lifestyle The iconic mansion from ‘The Godfather’ is on the market for $135 million — here's a look inside the 29-bedroom Beverly Hills estate
New York City has a surplus of penthouse apartments on the market.
Lifestyle New York City has more penthouses available than it can fill — and it suggests a change in the way wealthy people are looking at luxury real estate
X
Advertisement