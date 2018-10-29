news

On Thursday, Kim Kardashian West posted a picture on Instagram promoting her recently released Flashing Lights collection.

In the comments section, some claimed the beauty mogul's butt and legs looked like they had been digitally altered to appear smaller in the shot, which was taken by photographer David LaChapelle.

Others defended Kardashian West and said she has the right to edit her own body, or have it edited, if she wants to.

While Kardashian West has yet to respond to these claims, the star has addressed, and disproved, similar claims in the past.

People think Kim Kardashian West was so heavily edited in a new KKW Beauty ad that she looks unrecognizable.

On Thursday, Kardashian West posted a picture on Instagram promoting her recently released Flashing Lights collection. In the comments section, some claimed the beauty mogul's butt and legs looked like they had been digitally altered to appear smaller in the shot, which was taken by photographer David LaChapelle.

"They edited this picture so much that it doesn't even look like Kim or her body anymore," one user wrote.

"Is this Kim or someone else I'm tripping?" another asked.

Others defended Kardashian West and said she has the right to edit her own body, or have it edited, if she wants to.

"She can do whatever she wants with her body even if it looks different than usual, just like any other individual of society," one person commented.

While Kardashian West has yet to respond to these claims, the star has addressed, and disproved, similar claims in the past.

In March, people accused the KKW Beauty founder of editing herself to appear thinner in another photo on Instagram. The mom of three later called the accusations "ridiculous" in a post on her website, explaining that she simply reposted a portion of a picture one of her fans had posted. The fan had apparently added a mirror effect to the original photo, which was from celebrity news agency, Backgrid.

At the Met Gala in May, Kardashian West also preemptively addressed speculation over the size of her waist, which fans thought looked tiny in her skin-tight gold Versace dress.

During the event, the reality TV star posted a brief clip on her Instagram story in which she posed against a wall, stepped away, and then said to the camera, "See, no lines guys." After that, she bent her hands toward each other in front of her waist.

The video appeared to allude to the many times the KKW Beauty founder has been accused of editing pictures of herself. People often claim to see distorted or warped lines in Kardashian West's photos on social media — usually a tell-tale sign that someone has digitally altered an image.

Representatives for Kim Kardashian West and KKW Beauty did not immediately respond to INSIDER's requests for comment.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.