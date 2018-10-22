news

Pete Davidson is opening up for the first time following his reported split with Ariana Grande, as well as the six tattoos he got in honor of their relationship.

On Saturday, Davidson attended an event at California's Largo at the Coronet called "Judd & Pete for America," which was headlined by the "Saturday Night Live" star and Judd Apatow. The show marked Davidson's first public appearance since his split from Grande, which TMZ reported on October 14.

According to "E! News," the 24-year-old poked fun at the Grande-inspired tattoos that he received after they got engaged as well as his own track record of getting ink inspired by his relationships. Prior to dating Grande, he was with actress Cazzie David and got an image of her tattooed on his arm. He later got it covered up before entering into a relationship with Grande.

"Um, I've been covering a bunch of tattoos, that's fun," Davidson reportedly said at "Judd & Pete for America." "I'm f------ 0 for 2 in the tattoo [department]. Yeah, I'm afraid to get my mom tattooed on me, that's how bad it is."

Davidson recently changed the "Dangerous Woman" tattoo inspired by Grande on his neck to a filled in heart accompanied by a small "A." In addition to the bunny ears tattoo that has been altered, he has Grande's initials on his thumb, a small cloud tattoo that Grande also has, a tattoo on his chest that says "Grande," and the phrase "mille tendresse" on the back of his neck to match one that the "Sweetener" singer has. He also has a tattoo of the pig they got together, Piggy Smallz, on his stomach.

The actor added that when he and Grande got tattoos after getting engaged, a magazine implied that he was "stupid" for rushing into getting new ink. He initially disagreed with the publication, but now admits that it probably wasn't the best idea.

Davidson said: "So my boy, he was like, 'Don't listen to that s--- man. They're literally f------ haters.' And I'm like, yeah, f--- that. I'm not stupid. And the other day we were in my kitchen and he was like, 'Yo bro. Turns out you were stupid.'"

Also at the event, the comedian jokingly asked the crowd if anybody had "any open rooms" and was "looking for a roommate." Davidson and Grande were previously sharing an apartment in New York City after making their relationship official.

Since reportedly calling off their engagement and splitting, Grande has also concealed ink on her finger that says "Pete." At a recent taping to celebrate "Wicked's" anniversary, the "God Is a Woman" singer covered the tattoo with a Band-Aid. She also has the badge number of Davidson's late father who died on 9/11 tattooed on her foot to match the ink that appears on the comedian's arm.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.