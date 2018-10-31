news

Disney World is the most magical place on Earth, no matter what the time of year. Every season comes with its own special events and celebrations, from Fourth of July to Halloween and Christmas.

And while summer may traditionally be peak season, you'd be surprised to see that at Disney, there really is no such thing as an off season.

Keep scrolling to see what Disney World looks like in the summer versus the winter.

Though Disney World can get crowded year-round, it's the most chaotic in the summer months, when children are on summer vacation.

Summer at Disney can get incredibly packed, because everyone's off from school and has the time to travel. But so long as you know how to manage the lines, it can still be a fun experience.

In the winter, the park generally sees lighter crowds.... but not much lighter.

So long as you avoid Martin Luther King Day and Labor Day at Disney, coming during the off-season saves time and money.

In the summer, Florida temperatures are at their peak, often reaching well into the 90s Fahrenheit.

Disney World in the summer often gets into the 100s Fahrenheit, July being the warmest month in Florida. There are some ways to manage the heat during your trip, however. Make sure to stock up on portable fans.

The winter months at Disney World are much more mild, averaging in the low 70s Fahrenheit.

The weather in Florida during the winter months is much more bearable. Visiting during the colder months could make your vacation to Disney that much better.

The lines in the summer can become hours long.

The rides at Disney can get miserable during the summer, but there are a few ways to make waiting in line a little better so you don't miss out on any attractions.

Especially if the ride is popular.

When it first opened, Toy Story Land rides had lines that were 270 minutes long.

In the off-season, the lines move a little faster. Finding parking is also easier.

The slow months end up just being from January to February, and August to September.

And you'll have a better chance of riding the new rides.

Toy Story Land just opened this summer, take a look at what it's like.

If you want access to all of the rides, summer is you best bet.

It's rare, but some parts of the park, like Typhoon Lagoon, will close if it gets too cold in Orlando.

In the summer, park hours are longer, as Disney World opens around 9 a.m. and generally remains open until 9 p.m., depending on the day.

Disney World's park hours change from season to season. Usually the water parks, like Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon, open at 9 a.m. in the summer.

In the winter, Disney World often doesn't open until 10 a.m., and parts of the park can close as early as 5 p.m.

With the exception of during the holidays, park hours are shorter in the winter.

Disney World saw 20,450,000 visitors in 2017, so you can imagine how crazy it gets for Fourth of July in the summer.

So many people come to Disney for the Fourth of July that some parks have to have "phased closings." But the parks do also have longer hours to accommodate the crowds.

However, winter months draw in similarly huge crowds for the holidays.

Disney gets a magical makeover during the holidays, especially during Christmas, which draws many fans.

Both winter and summer at Disney World have exciting events and celebrations.

Disney World has special events throughout the year, so you're never missing out. From the St. Patrick's day celebration to Halloween and Christmas, fun things are always going on at Disney.

So really, there's never a wrong time to visit.

