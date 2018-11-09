news

Pillsbury cinnamon rolls have long been a breakfast staple.

Now Pillsbury has brought out hot cocoa rolls.

Rather than filling the rolls with cinnamon, Pillsbury layers cocoa in the pastry spirals and provides a marshmallow icing to top it all off.

Many people can likely remember waking up to the scent of cinnamon rolls baking in the oven. And chances are, those cinnamon buns came out of the fridge in a Pillsbury cylinder. These pillowy a.m. pastries, loaded with sweet cinnamon spice and crowned with cream-cheese icing, are breakfast staples.

But recently, Pillsbury decided to up the ante, introducing a new twist on their classic Grands! cinnamon rolls: Hot Cocoa Rolls. So what exactly are they? Each tube includes five rolls, which consist of Grands! pastry dough, cocoa filling, and a small icing ramekin filled with marshmallow frosting. Think cinnamon rolls meet a cup of hot cocoa.

This isn't the first time Pillsbury has brought out these rolls. They were released in a limited-edition run last year and this year, fans have already spotted it back on the shelves.

So how do they taste?

According to the Junk Banter blog, there’s no cinnamon in sight; just pure cocoa goodness. Also, the icing really drives the nostalgic, seasonal flavors home:

"Marshmallow icing is provided in great quantity, and it’s killer. The taste isn’t that of Swiss Miss mini marshmallows – the kind you’re likely to put in your hot chocolate. No, no, Pillsbury summoned something more magical for this cup of cocoa. The icing tastes wonderfully of Lucky Charms marshmallows."

If you want to get your hands on some hot cocoa rolls, you’re in luck, as people have spotted them at major retailers like Target and Walmart. But just like the holidays, they're only available for a limited time.

