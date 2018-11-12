Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle Pippa Middleton has named her baby boy Arthur Michael William Matthews

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews welcomed their first child on October 15. The couple have named their son Arthur Michael William Matthews.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews named their baby boy Arthur. play

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews named their baby boy Arthur.

(WPA Pool/Getty Images)

  • Pippa Middleton and James Matthews welcomed their first child on Monday.
  • The couple named the new baby boy Arthur Michael William Matthews.
  • Arthur was born at St. Mary's Hospital in London at 1:58 p.m. (8:58 a.m. EST) on Monday, weighing 8 pounds and 9 ounces.

Pippa Middleton gave birth to her first child with husband James Matthews on Monday, and now it's been revealed that the couple has named their new baby boy Arthur Michael William Matthews.

According to the Daily Mail, the name is a tribute to James' brother Michael Matthews, who died while climbing Mount Everest in 1999. The name is also a nod to Pippa's father, Michael Middleton.

According to the Daily Mail's royal correspondent, Rebecca English, Arthur was born at 1:58 p.m. (8:58 a.m. EST) and weighed 8 pounds and 9 ounces.

The 35-year-old gave birth in the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital in London, the same place her sister Kate Middleton has given birth to her three children.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are pictured leaving the Lindo Wing in 2013. play

Kate Middleton and Prince William are pictured leaving the Lindo Wing in 2013.

(Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

Pippa announced her pregnancy in June, a little more than a year after marrying James in May 2017. She made the announcement in her fitness column in Waitrose Weekend, where she detailed the changes she was experiencing.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

