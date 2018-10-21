Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Lifestyle Police found the remains of 63 more infants and fetuses at a second funeral home in Detroit

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Detroit police on Friday announced they had found dozens more remains at a funeral home just days after uncovering the corpses of 11 infants concealed in the ceiling of a separate, defunct funeral home.

detroit police chief james craig play

detroit police chief james craig

(Associated Press/Carlos Osorio)

Subscribe to BI newsletter
Join over 10,000 others, get the latest African business trends, profile and news straight to your inbox.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive BI newsletter.

  • Detroit police found 63 remains of infants and fetuses at a funeral home — just days after discovering the remains of 11 babies at a separate funeral home.
  • Police Chief James Craig told reporters he couldn't say with certainty that the incident was isolated to just two funeral homes. "This is much larger than we might know," he said.
  • Investigators originally found the remains of 11 stillborn babies concealed in a funeral home's "false ceiling," after they received an anonymous letter tipping them off.

Detroit police on Friday announced they had found dozens more remains at a funeral home just days after uncovering the corpses of 11 infants concealed in the ceiling of a separate, defunct funeral home.

Authorities said they found remains of 63 infants and fetuses at the Perry Funeral Home, 36 of which were found in boxes and 27 in freezers.

"This is deeply disturbing," Police Chief James Craig told reporters at a press conference. "I am committed to get to the truth. I'm committed to following the evidence."

Craig said the police department's phone was "ringing off the hook" since the original discovery of 11 remains last week, adding that it's possible there are more remains at different establishments yet to be found.

"I would like to look at you and tell you I hope not," Craig told one reported. "I hope that it is isolated to these two. I can't say that with certainty. So this is much larger than we might know."

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs said Friday it suspended the mortuary science licenses of Perry Funeral Home and its director, The Detroit News reported.

The original discovery of 11 corpses came after authorities received an anonymous letter tipping them off about the Cantrell Funeral Home, which had been closed for months due to "deplorable conditions," according to The Detroit News.

Investigators then reportedly found the remains of 11 stillborn babies concealed in a "false ceiling" between the first and second floors of the building. Nine of those infants' bodies were in cardboard boxes, and two were inside a trash bag, which in turn was inside a infant-sized casket.

Craig said Friday that the investigation into the second funeral home came after authorities received a second tip from a parent who had heard a media report of the first discovery of remains.

Top Articles

1 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet
2 Lifestyle 17 people reveal the grossest thing they have ever seen in a...bullet
3 Lifestyle Emily Ratajkowski wore a halter top that can best be...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Kim Kardashian always has an elaborate Halloween costume.
Lifestyle 16 of the Kardashian-Jenners' best Halloween costumes
People are reporting spooky bathroom results.
Lifestyle Burger King has a new spooky black slushie, but all people can talk about is how it's turning their poop weird colors
Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith tied the knot in 1997.
Lifestyle Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith reveal why they never got divorced, despite not calling themselves 'married'
Vampire and zombie makeup are traditional Halloween looks.
Lifestyle 13 easy Halloween makeup looks that you can wear without a costume
X
Advertisement