Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico, are responding to reports of a shooting.

The call was reported at the 3200 block of Broadway SE at 6:15 p.m. local time, about four miles from the city center.

The Albuquerque Police Department said multiple people have been taken to a hospital, and said "the shooter is currently not in custody."

Police have urged locals to shelter in place while the investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.