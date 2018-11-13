Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico, are responding to reports of a shooting

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico, are responding to a shooting. Multiple people have been taken to a hospital and an investigation is underway.

Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico, are responding to reports of a shooting.

The call was reported at the 3200 block of Broadway SE at 6:15 p.m. local time, about four miles from the city center.

The Albuquerque Police Department said multiple people have been taken to a hospital, and said that "the shooter is currently not in custody."

Police have urged locals to shelter in place while the investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

