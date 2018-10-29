Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Lifestyle Police in England found a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire after a car chase, and it looks just like 'Lucille' from 'The Walking Dead'

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, whose character Negan uses the weapon to kill people on the AMC show, saw the news and jokingly pleaded his innocence.

Negan, and Lucile, in "The Walking Dead." play

Negan, and Lucile, in "The Walking Dead."

(Gene Page/AMC)

  • Police in England found an exact replica of a barbed-wire baseball bat featured in "The Walking Dead" TV show, which is named "Lucille."
  • Officers found the weapon after a car chase in Essex on Saturday.
  • The bat's owner managed to escape from the police, but left four weapons — including the "Lucille" lookalike — in the car.
  • Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan, whose character Negan uses "Lucille" to terrorize people in the TV show, saw the news and jokingly pleaded his innocence.

Police in England discovered a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire after a police chase on Saturday — and it is just like the iconic weapon, "Lucille," from the TV show "The Walking Dead."

Essex police found four weapons — including the baseball bat covered in barbed wire — in a car ditched after a police chase in South Ockendon, Essex, PC Paul Glensman tweeted after the chase on Saturday.

Here's "The Walking Dead" character Negan, played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, carrying "Lucille" in the show.

null play

null

(Gene Page/AMC)

And here's the photo of the "Lucille" replica seized by Essex police:

The weapons found by Essex Police: The bat just like 'Lucile' is at the top, covered in barbed wire. play

The weapons found by Essex Police: The bat just like 'Lucile' is at the top, covered in barbed wire.

(Essex Police)

"Lucille" became an iconic part of the AMC show after Negan used it to kill multiple characters, including Steven Yeun's Glenn, in the show. The weapon was named after Negan's late wife, Lucille.

Glensman, the Essex police officer, tweeted photos of the car and the weapons on Sunday, and tagged Morgan's handle in his caption: "Some nasty items found inside, including @JDMorgan's #lucille. Glad these have at least been taken off the streets tonight."

He added that the weapon's owner "got away," but that the force had started inquiries into the case. INSIDER has contacted Essex Police for further comment.

Morgan responded and appeared to jokingly plead his innocence. Police then replied in jest to say that they eliminated Morgan from their investigation.

Top Articles

1 Lifestyle There’s one red flag you should watch out for at a hair salon,...bullet
2 Lifestyle 11 ways to cook an egg that you probably haven’t thought ofbullet
3 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Try to buy your tickets in the prime booking window.
Lifestyle These are the best — and worst — times to buy plane tickets if you're trying to save money
Royal weddings have featured some spectacular dresses.
Lifestyle 20 photos that show what royal wedding dresses look like around the world
When dating someone who is working on their sobriety, it can be important to have open conversations.
Lifestyle 9 ways to support a partner who is working on their sobriety
The Carnival Fantasy cruise ship
Lifestyle A couple onboard a Carnival Cruise Ship found a hidden camera in their cabin pointing at their bed (CCL)
X
Advertisement