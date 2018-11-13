news

Prince Charles, heir apparent to the British throne, is turning 70 on Wednesday, November 14.

As Queen Elizabeth II's reign stretches ever further, eyes are turning to the heir apparent to try and glean what kind of king he will be.

It's safe to say he has not had the easiest road to sovereignty. His life in the public eye was marred irreparably by his divorce from his first wife, the much-beloved Princess Diana, who later died in a car accident.

While the Queen's inoffensive popularity is somewhat pervasive — even perhaps among some republicans — Charles is a much more divisive royal whose supporters extoll his intelligence and passion for environmental issues and whose critics admonish him for being meddling and pampered.

"Frankly we're very lucky he hasn't been king, because whereas the queen has been the most exemplary monarch and has kept the monarchy much in people's esteem, I think Charles would undermine it," Tom Bower, author of "Rebel Prince," an unauthorized biography, told Reuters.

"You are accused of being controversial just because you are trying to draw attention to things that aren't necessarily part of the conventional viewpoint," Charles said in an interview with GQ in September.

"My problem is I find there are too many things that need doing or battling on behalf of."

Regardless of your opinion on the heir to the throne, he will — one day (almost certainly) — become king of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

He has also had an extraordinary life.

After graduating from Cambridge University in 1970, the prince embarked on his epic royal career, which began in the British military.

Scroll down to see the best photo from each of the 47 years of his royal career, ordered chronologically.

1971: Having become the first heir to the throne to graduate with a university degree (a 2:2 from Trinity College Cambridge), the prince flew himself to RAF Cranwell in Lincolnshire to train as a jet pilot.

1972: After passing his RAF training, Charles embarked on a career in the Royal Navy. He joined his first ship, the guided missile destroyer HMS Norfolk, in 1972.

1973: Prince Charles visited the Bahamas for the islands' last days as a British colony. After more than 300 years of British sovereignty, the Bahamas became an independent nation on July 9.

1974: Charles made his maiden speech in the House of Lords this year, becoming the first royal to do so since his great-great-grandfather Edward VII in 1884. "The personality of Prince Charles, who has generally been regarded as rather shy, has been gradually emerging," The New York Times wrote after his speech.

Source: The New York Times.

1975: Continuing to dip into military training, Charles returned to Cambridge to receive his masters degree.

1976: Prince Charles took command of his first ship, the coastal minehunter HMS Bronington. It was also his last year of active military service and the year he started The Prince's Trust — a charity to help vulnerable young people get their lives on track, which today has over 1,100 staff and around 9,000 volunteers and secondees.

Source: The Prince's Trust.

1977: The prince appeared in a disastrous interview on Australian television. The host of the show "Countdown" suffered a complete meltdown on-air, even saying: "Your Royal Highness... oh, oh, I'm sweating like a pig." You can watch the hilarious interview via the link below.

Watch the interview here.

1978: Prince Charles made the cover of TIME magazine. The publication described him as a "most uncommon bloke."

Source: TIME.

1979: Prince Charles attended the funeral of his great uncle and mentor, Lord Mountbatten of Burma, who was murdered by the IRA.

1980: Prince Charles met Mother Teresa in Calcutta, India. He also published a children's book, "The Old Man of Lochnagar," originally written for his younger brother Prince Edward.

Source: The Telegraph.

1981: Prince Charles married Lady Diana Spencer, who became the Princess of Wales. At the time of their engagement in February, Diana was 19 years old while Charles was 31.

1982: Prince William of Wales was born, and Charles became the first royal father to be present at the birth of his son.

1983: The Prince and Princess of Wales toured Australia and New Zealand — a trip that was mirrored by newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle this year.

1984: Prince Harry was born. However, the royal marriage was reportedly already facing serious difficulties. The Prince also caused controversy in a speech to the Royal Institute of British Architects where he called the proposed extension to the National Gallery a "monstrous carbuncle on the face of an old and elegant friend."

Source: The Guardian.

1985: Charles and Diana whipped the US into a frenzy when they visited Washington D.C. At the White House, the princess took to the dance floor with John Travolta.

Watch Travolta talking about his dance with Diana here.

1986: Charles and Diana visited Tokyo, Japan, and watched a sumo tournament.

1987: Charles and Diana were invited on a Majorcan holiday by the King of Spain. Charles later said his marriage had broken down completely by this point.

Source: The Guardian.

1988: Charles diced with death while skiing with friends in Klosters, Switzerland, when an avalanche hit. The prince's friend Major Hugh Lindsay was killed and another friend, Patti Palmer-Tomkinson, was seriously injured.

Source: The Telegraph.

1989: Prince Charles gave a speech at the Saving the Ozone Layer World Conference in London, saying: "Since the Industrial Revolution, human beings have been upsetting that balance [of nature], persistently choosing short-term options and to hell with the long-term repercussions."

Source: The Telegraph.

1990: In a very royal injury, the prince broke his arm after falling off his horse during a game of polo. Charles later required a second operation after the fracture failed to heal.

Source: The Telegraph.

1991: Prince Charles became embroiled in another row over architecture. The prince resigned as the patron of Scotland's national museum over a competition to design a new building. The royal said too much weight had been given to the opinion of "so-called experts."

Source: BBC.

1992: Andrew Morton published "Diana: Her True Story," detailing the breakdown of Charles and Diana's marriage. In December, the Prime Minister, John Major, announced to the House of Commons that The Prince and Princess of Wales had agreed to separate.

1993: 'Camillagate' — The Daily Mirror leaked recordings of an explicit phone conversation between Charles and his mistress Camilla Parker Bowles in which the prince allegedly expressed his desire to live inside her trousers.

Source: The Daily Mirror.

1994: In this photo taken in Sydney, Australia, Prince Charles is pushed to safety by security personnel after 24-year-old student David Kang fired two blank rounds from a starter gun at him. Kang was protesting the treatment of Cambodian asylum seekers in Australia.

Source: LA Times.

1995: Diana gave an interview to Panorama, watched by 23 million people, wherein she claimed: "There were three of us in this marriage." British press reported that the Queen had written to Charles and Diana urging them to agree to an early divorce.

Sources: The Guardian, BBC, The New York Times.

1996: Charles and Diana's marriage is dissolved after 15 years. According to the Prince of Wales' website, the princess was still regarded as a member of the royal family and continued to live in Kensington Palace.

Source: The Prince of Wales.

1997: Princess Diana is killed in a car crash in Paris. Charles flew to Paris with Diana's two sisters to bring her body back to London.

1998: Prince Charles dropped Prince Harry off at the prestigious Eton College where he would join his brother William as a boarder.

See inside Prince Harry's Eton dorm room — complete with posters of bikini-clad women and a portrait of Princess Diana — here.

1999: Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles made their first public appearance together at The Ritz in London.

2000: Camilla met with the Queen for the first time at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire. The meeting was a sign that Camilla was finally being accepted into the royal folds and by the public.

2001: Charles launched a report warning that half of all British villages no longer have a pub. "Now, perhaps more than ever in their history, rural pubs must draw on their resourcefulness and resilience," the prince said in a foreword to the document.

August - hurt playing polo, left unconscious briefly

2002: Charles visited Brazil and took to the football pitch before heading on to Mexico as part of a royal visit.

2003: Prince Charles posed for a photograph with his mother Queen Elizabeth II and his eldest son Prince William. The royal family was gathered for a dinner to mark the 50th anniversary of the Queen's Coronation.

2004: Charles shared a laugh with son Prince William during the family's annual skiing holiday in the Swiss Alps in March.

2005: Prince Charles married Camilla Parker Bowles in a civil ceremony at the Guildhall, Windsor, on April 9. The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh did not attend, although they did host a reception.

2006: Prince Charles greets former Spice Girls Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell during a garden party at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Prince's Trust. It was the same year that he reportedly said he hoped he would be appreciated "a little bit more" for his contributions to UK life, including the Prince's Trust, after his death.

Source: BBC

2007: The Prince of Wales was awarded the Global Environmental Citizen Award from Harvard Medical School’s Center for Health and the Global Environment on January 28, in recognition of his work voicing his concerns about the natural environment 'for decades, in holding seminars and discussions, in advocating and encouraging corporate action, and in setting up various organizations and practical initiatives, such as converting the farm at Highgrove, his country home, to organic methods."

Source: The Harvard Gazette

2008: In November 2008, Prince Charles celebrated his 60th birthday — the first Prince of Wales to reach this milestone without becoming monarch. Here, he's given a birthday cake during a visit to a community centre in London.

2009: Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth II, presented him with the the Royal Horticultural Society's Victoria Medal of Honour on May 18, 2009 — the highest accolade the society can give. The Prince of Wales is a keen gardener, and has had a lifelong passion for plants.

2010: The Prince of Wales dabbled in a putt or two ahead of the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Newport, Wales.

2011: Charles' son Prince William, Duke of Cambridge married Kate Middleton on April 29, 2011 in a celebration that caught the attention of the entire world. It was also the year that Prince Charles became the oldest heir apparent to bear the title Prince of Wales.

2012: The whole country — and the world — celebrated throughout the year to mark the Diamond Jubilee of Elizabeth II, the 60th anniversary of her accession to the throne.

2013: Prince Charles became a grandfather for the first time on July 22, 2013, when Prince William and Kate Middleton gave birth to Prince George. He looked pretty delighted to receive a teddy bear to give to his new grandson a few days later.

2014: The Invictus Games, an international sports event for wounded warriors, took place in London in September of 2014. Prince Charles appeared to be enjoying his spot in the stands alongside Prince William and Prince Harry, who is heavily involved in the games.

2015: During a 12-day tour of New Zealand and Australia, the Prince of Wales placed a poppy on the Roll of Honour at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra.

2016: As part of a celebration for the 500th Anniversary of the Royal Mail, Prince Charles took a ride on a motorbike that was once used for delivering telegrams.

2017: In November, Charles spent three days visiting the Caribbean islands that were hit by earthquakes in September. Here, he surveys the devastation in Barbuda.

2018: Prince Charles took Meghan Markle's arm as he prepared to walk her down the aisle on May 19, when she married his son, Prince Harry. Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, did not have her own father present at the wedding.