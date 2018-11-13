Prince Charles, heir apparent to the British throne, is turning 70 on Wednesday, November 14.
As Queen Elizabeth II's reign stretches ever further, eyes are turning to the heir apparent to try and glean what kind of king he will be.
It's safe to say he has not had the easiest road to sovereignty. His life in the public eye was marred irreparably by his divorce from his first wife, the much-beloved Princess Diana, who later died in a car accident.
While the Queen's inoffensive popularity is somewhat pervasive — even perhaps among some republicans — Charles is a much more divisive royal whose supporters extoll his intelligence and passion for environmental issues and whose critics admonish him for being meddling and pampered.
"Frankly we're very lucky he hasn't been king, because whereas the queen has been the most exemplary monarch and has kept the monarchy much in people's esteem, I think Charles would undermine it," Tom Bower, author of "Rebel Prince," an unauthorized biography, told Reuters.
"You are accused of being controversial just because you are trying to draw attention to things that aren't necessarily part of the conventional viewpoint," Charles said in an interview with GQ in September.
"My problem is I find there are too many things that need doing or battling on behalf of."
Regardless of your opinion on the heir to the throne, he will — one day (almost certainly) — become king of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.
He has also had an extraordinary life.
After graduating from Cambridge University in 1970, the prince embarked on his epic royal career, which began in the British military.
Scroll down to see the best photo from each of the 47 years of his royal career, ordered chronologically.
1971: Having become the first heir to the throne to graduate with a university degree (a 2:2 from Trinity College Cambridge), the prince flew himself to RAF Cranwell in Lincolnshire to train as a jet pilot.
In this handout file photo made available by the Royal Air Force on January 3, 2008, HRH Prince Charles, Prince of Wales is pictured at the end of his first circuit consolidation exercise on April 3, 1971. His son Prince William will follow in his footsteps and learn to fly at The Royal Air Force College from January 2008 in Cranwell, England. (Pool Photo RAF - Handout / Getty Images)
1972: After passing his RAF training, Charles embarked on a career in the Royal Navy. He joined his first ship, the guided missile destroyer HMS Norfolk, in 1972.
Britain's Prince Charles gives a thumbs-up sign as he prepares to take off in a Wessex Helicopter on a training flight from Yeovilton Royal Navy Air Station, Somerset, on Oct. 21, 1972. (AP Photo / B.O.P.)
1973: Prince Charles visited the Bahamas for the islands' last days as a British colony. After more than 300 years of British sovereignty, the Bahamas became an independent nation on July 9.
Britain's Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, second right, and Sir John Paul, Governor and Commander-in-Chief of the Bahamas, listen to Bishop Alvin S. Moss, General Overseer of the Church of God of Prophecy, during a Thanksgiving Service, in Nassau, Bahamas, on July 8, 1973, as part of the Bahamas Independence celebrations. (AP Photo)
1974: Charles made his maiden speech in the House of Lords this year, becoming the first royal to do so since his great-great-grandfather Edward VII in 1884. "The personality of Prince Charles, who has generally been regarded as rather shy, has been gradually emerging," The New York Times wrote after his speech.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, followed by Princess Alexandra, leave the Vaudeville Theater in London, after attending a performance of Alan Ayckbourn's play 'Absurd Person Singular', Nov. 14, 1974. It is Prince Charles 26th birthday. (AP Photo)
Source: The New York Times.
1975: Continuing to dip into military training, Charles returned to Cambridge to receive his masters degree.
Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales tackles an assault course at the Royal Marines Training Centre in Lympstone, Devon, and achieves a first-class pass, 13th January 1975. (Central Press / Hulton Archive / Getty Images)
1976: Prince Charles took command of his first ship, the coastal minehunter HMS Bronington. It was also his last year of active military service and the year he started The Prince's Trust — a charity to help vulnerable young people get their lives on track, which today has over 1,100 staff and around 9,000 volunteers and secondees.
Prince Andrew when he visited his elder brother, Prince Charles (rear) aboard his ship, the coastal minesweeper HMS Bronington in London in November 1976. In an official statement from Buckingham Palace it was announced that Prince Andrew, now 18, is hoping to join the Royal Navy after he leaves Gordonstun School in Scotland next summer. (AP Photo)
Source: The Prince's Trust.
1977: The prince appeared in a disastrous interview on Australian television. The host of the show "Countdown" suffered a complete meltdown on-air, even saying: "Your Royal Highness... oh, oh, I'm sweating like a pig." You can watch the hilarious interview via the link below.
Prince Charles disastrous 1977 interview (Breathing Air / YouTube)
Watch the interview here.
1978: Prince Charles made the cover of TIME magazine. The publication described him as a "most uncommon bloke."
prince charles TIME cover 1978 (CAROLE CUTTNER / TIME)
Source: TIME.
1979: Prince Charles attended the funeral of his great uncle and mentor, Lord Mountbatten of Burma, who was murdered by the IRA.
The funeral of Lord Mountbatten of Burma following his murder by the IRA (L-R), Reverend Edward Carpenter, HM Queen, Prince Philip, the Queen Mother, Prince Andrew Prince Charles, Princess Margaret, Princess Anne, Captain Mark Phillips, the Dowager Duchess of Gloucester, gathered outside Westminster Abbey, London, September 5th 1979. (Central Press / Hulton Archive / Getty Images)
1980: Prince Charles met Mother Teresa in Calcutta, India. He also published a children's book, "The Old Man of Lochnagar," originally written for his younger brother Prince Edward.
Prince Charles talking to Mother Teresa during his visit to her home for babies and children, Calcutta, December 1980. (Keystone / Hulton Archive / Getty Images)
Source: The Telegraph.
1981: Prince Charles married Lady Diana Spencer, who became the Princess of Wales. At the time of their engagement in February, Diana was 19 years old while Charles was 31.
Britain's Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer pose together at Buckingham Palace, in this Feb. 24, 1981 file photo, following the announcement of their engagement. (AP Photo / Ron Bell, pool, file)
1982: Prince William of Wales was born, and Charles became the first royal father to be present at the birth of his son.
Britain's Prince William, the 6-month old son of British Prince Charles and Princess Diana, the Prince and Princess of Wales with his parents during a special picture call at Kensington Palace in London, England on Dec. 22, 1982. (AP Photo / David Caulkin)
1983: The Prince and Princess of Wales toured Australia and New Zealand — a trip that was mirrored by newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle this year.
Diana, Princess of Wales, and Prince Charles sit in their car as a large crowd looks on during their visit to Stirling Oval, Canberra, Australia, March 26, 1983. (AP Photo / Dave Caulkin)
1984: Prince Harry was born. However, the royal marriage was reportedly already facing serious difficulties. The Prince also caused controversy in a speech to the Royal Institute of British Architects where he called the proposed extension to the National Gallery a "monstrous carbuncle on the face of an old and elegant friend."
The Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince Charles and Princess Diana, pose for a family portrait with their sons, Prince William, right, and Prince Harry, at the Kensington Palace in London, England on Oct. 6, 1984. Prince Harry was born on Sept. 15. Prince William was born June 21, 1982. Ten years ago - Diana, Princess of Wales, was killed in a car crash in Paris with her friend, Dodi Fayed, on August 31, 1997. (AP Photo)
Source: The Guardian.
1985: Charles and Diana whipped the US into a frenzy when they visited Washington D.C. At the White House, the princess took to the dance floor with John Travolta.
In this Nov. 9, 1985 photo provided by the Ronald Reagan Library, actor John Travolta dances with Princess Diana at a White House dinner in Washington. Since strutting onto the big screen in “Saturday Night Fever,” John Travolta’s career has been one of dramatic ups and downs, from comeback king to Internet meme. Travolta, 61, is prepping a handful of projects and ahead of the release of an explosive documentary on Scientology that focuses considerably on Travolta’s relationship with the organization. (AP Photo / Ronald Reagan Library, File)
Watch Travolta talking about his dance with Diana here.
1986: Charles and Diana visited Tokyo, Japan, and watched a sumo tournament.
Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and Princess Diana, the Princess of Wales, talk to high-ranking sumo wrestlers during their visit to Kokugikan National Sumo arena in downtown Tokyo, Japan on May 11, 1986. The British Royal couple watched some of the opening day matches from the VIP box. The two wrestlers are Champion O'nukuni, left, and Hawaiian-born junior champion Konishiki. (AP Photo / Katsumi Kasahara)
1987: Charles and Diana were invited on a Majorcan holiday by the King of Spain. Charles later said his marriage had broken down completely by this point.
King Juan Carlos, second right, talks with Princess Diana, Princess of Wales, as Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, third left, talks with Queen Sofia during a visit to Toledo, Spain on April 24, 1987, on the last day of the semi-official visit of the British Royals to Spain. (AP Photo)
Source: The Guardian.
1988: Charles diced with death while skiing with friends in Klosters, Switzerland, when an avalanche hit. The prince's friend Major Hugh Lindsay was killed and another friend, Patti Palmer-Tomkinson, was seriously injured.
Princess Diana and Prince Charles pose for photographers on the first day of their skiing vacation near Malbun, Liechtenstien January 9 1984. (AP Photo)
Source: The Telegraph.
1989: Prince Charles gave a speech at the Saving the Ozone Layer World Conference in London, saying: "Since the Industrial Revolution, human beings have been upsetting that balance [of nature], persistently choosing short-term options and to hell with the long-term repercussions."
Crown Prince Shaikh Hamed Bin Isa Al-Khalifa of Bahrain, left, rides down the course at Royal Ascot, England on June 22, 1989, accompanied by Britain’s Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, center, and his father the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Phillip, prior to the start of racing on what is traditionally know as ‘Ladies Day’ at Ascot. (AP Photo / John Redman)
Source: The Telegraph.
1990: In a very royal injury, the prince broke his arm after falling off his horse during a game of polo. Charles later required a second operation after the fracture failed to heal.
Britain's Prince Charles leaves Cirencester Hospital, England, with Princess Diana, July 1, 1990, with his arm in a sling after falling off his horse and breaking his arm during a polo match. The prince, an avid polo player, broke his right arm in two places and was released in time for the Princess' 29th birthday. (AP Photo / Gill Allen)
Source: The Telegraph.
1991: Prince Charles became embroiled in another row over architecture. The prince resigned as the patron of Scotland's national museum over a competition to design a new building. The royal said too much weight had been given to the opinion of "so-called experts."
In this April 23, 1991 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles and Princess Diana, laugh together during their visit to an iron ore mine near Carajas, Brazil. Producers of a new documentary, to be aired Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, about Princess Diana say it offers insight. Critics say it's nothing but exploitation. (AP Photo / Dave Caulkin, file)
Source: BBC.
1992: Andrew Morton published "Diana: Her True Story," detailing the breakdown of Charles and Diana's marriage. In December, the Prime Minister, John Major, announced to the House of Commons that The Prince and Princess of Wales had agreed to separate.
The front cover of "Diana, Her True Story" by Andrew Morton. Princess Diana was the main source for the book, which first exposed the myth of her idyllic marriage to Prince Charles, The Times (London) reported Monday Sept. 29, 1997. The newspaper quoted the author as saying that Diana held six lengthy but undisclosed interviews with him in 1991, the year before the best selling book "Diana: Her True Story," was published. (AP Photo / PA)
1993: 'Camillagate' — The Daily Mirror leaked recordings of an explicit phone conversation between Charles and his mistress Camilla Parker Bowles in which the prince allegedly expressed his desire to live inside her trousers.
Prince Charles of Great Britain starts down the stairs of Platforma Norte of the spectacular 2,500-year-old Zapotec ruins of Monte Alban on the edge of Oaxaca City, Mexico on Feb. 18, 1993. The Prince toured the ruins as part of the last of his four-day official visit to Mexico. (AP Photo / Richard Drew)
Source: The Daily Mirror.
1994: In this photo taken in Sydney, Australia, Prince Charles is pushed to safety by security personnel after 24-year-old student David Kang fired two blank rounds from a starter gun at him. Kang was protesting the treatment of Cambodian asylum seekers in Australia.
Britain's Prince Charles on right is pushed to safety by a security man in this file photo from January 26, 1994 when student David Kang, bottom left, had fired a starter's pistol at the Prince who was delivering an Australia Day speech in Sydney. The 24 year old Kang was found guilty of threatening violence in a Sydney court Thursday August 24, 1995 and will be sentenced Friday. (AP Photo / Bluey Thompson)
Source: LA Times.
1995: Diana gave an interview to Panorama, watched by 23 million people, wherein she claimed: "There were three of us in this marriage." British press reported that the Queen had written to Charles and Diana urging them to agree to an early divorce.
The London newspapers frontpage headlines, Thursday Dec.21 1995. (AP Photo / Martin Cleaver)
Sources: The Guardian, BBC, The New York Times.
1996: Charles and Diana's marriage is dissolved after 15 years. According to the Prince of Wales' website, the princess was still regarded as a member of the royal family and continued to live in Kensington Palace.
Britain's Princess of Wales and a friend identified as Lucia Flechia de Lima, are driven from Duke's Hotel in London Friday July 12 1996, following an announcement that the Princess and her husband, Prince Charles are to divorce. The Royal couple announced Friday that they have agreed on a swift divorce after three and a half years of separation and public sniping, and a decade or more of unhappiness. (AP Photo / Peter Jordan)
Source: The Prince of Wales.
1997: Princess Diana is killed in a car crash in Paris. Charles flew to Paris with Diana's two sisters to bring her body back to London.
The Prince of Wales casts a concerned glance towards his sons Prince William (left) and Prince Harry as they wait for the coffin of Princess Diana to be loaded into a hearse outside of Westminster Abbey, Saturday, Sept. 6, 1997, in London. (AP Photo / John Gaps III)
1998: Prince Charles dropped Prince Harry off at the prestigious Eton College where he would join his brother William as a boarder.
Prince Harry meets Headmaster John Lewis, right, as Prince Charles looks on, after his arrival at the prestigious Eton college Wednesday, Sept. 2, 1998. Prince Harry will join his older brother William as a boarder at the elite school. (AP Photo / Pool)
1999: Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles made their first public appearance together at The Ritz in London.
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles leave the Ritz Hotel in London in this Thursday, Jan. 28, 1999 file photo, the first time that the couple, who have been friends for more than 25 years, appeared together in public. The prince's office on Thursday Feb. 10, 2005 said that Prince Charles is to marry his partner Camilla Parker Bowles, the date was not yet confirmed. (AP Photo / Alastair Grant, File)
2000: Camilla met with the Queen for the first time at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire. The meeting was a sign that Camilla was finally being accepted into the royal folds and by the public.
BRITAIN CHARLES CAMILLA Britain Prince Charles of Wales and Camilla Parker Bowles walk through to The Gala Dinner at The Prince's Foundation in London, Tuesday June 20, 2000. Camilla Parker Bowles accompanied the prince to the dinner which marks the official opening of the newly restored building which is the headquarters of the foundation. (AP Photo / Kent Gavin / Pool)
2001: Charles launched a report warning that half of all British villages no longer have a pub. "Now, perhaps more than ever in their history, rural pubs must draw on their resourcefulness and resilience," the prince said in a foreword to the document.
Prince Charles, The Prince of Wales raises a glass as he samples a pint of beer during a visit to a Hotel in Stainforth, Yorkshire Monday, Dec. 17, 2001. The Prince was launching a report that half of all British villages no longer have a pub and seven out of ten now have no shops. The loss of the traditional community hub is harming rural economies, according to the report. (AP Photo / John Giles / WPA)
August - hurt playing polo, left unconscious briefly
2002: Charles visited Brazil and took to the football pitch before heading on to Mexico as part of a royal visit.
Britain's Prince Charles kicks a soccer ball at a cultural center in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, March 5, 2002. Charles is on a two-day visit to the South American nation before heading to Mexico. (AP Photo / Douglas Engle)
2003: Prince Charles posed for a photograph with his mother Queen Elizabeth II and his eldest son Prince William. The royal family was gathered for a dinner to mark the 50th anniversary of the Queen's Coronation.
BRITAIN QUEEN CORONATION Three generations of the British Royal family - Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son, the Prince of Wales, Charles, left, and his eldest son, Prince William, pose for a photograph at Clarence House in London, Monday, June 2, 2003, before a dinner to mark the 50th anniversary of her Coronation. The Prince of Wales was hosting the meal at his new residence, formerly the London home of the late Queen Mother. (AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth / Pool)
2004: Charles shared a laugh with son Prince William during the family's annual skiing holiday in the Swiss Alps in March.
HRH Prince Charles poses with son Prince William in the Swiss village of Klosters at the start of their annual skiing holiday in the Swiss Alps on March 28, 2004 in Switzerland. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
2005: Prince Charles married Camilla Parker Bowles in a civil ceremony at the Guildhall, Windsor, on April 9. The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh did not attend, although they did host a reception.
TRH Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, depart the Civil Ceremony where they were legally married, at The Guildhall, Windsor on April 9, 2005 in Berkshire, England. (Georges De Keerle/Getty Images)
2006: Prince Charles greets former Spice Girls Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell during a garden party at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Prince's Trust. It was the same year that he reportedly said he hoped he would be appreciated "a little bit more" for his contributions to UK life, including the Prince's Trust, after his death.
Britain's Prince Charles greets former Spice Girl Emma Bunton as he hosts a garden party at Buckingham Palace London to celebrate the Prince's Trust 30th anniversary Friday July 14, 2006. Standing at right is former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell (AP)
Source: BBC
2007: The Prince of Wales was awarded the Global Environmental Citizen Award from Harvard Medical School’s Center for Health and the Global Environment on January 28, in recognition of his work voicing his concerns about the natural environment 'for decades, in holding seminars and discussions, in advocating and encouraging corporate action, and in setting up various organizations and practical initiatives, such as converting the farm at Highgrove, his country home, to organic methods."
Britain's His Royal Highness Prince Charles, Prince of Wales speaks after receiving the Harvard Medical School Center for Health and the Global Environment's 10th Anniversary Global Environmental Citizen award at the Harvard Club January 28, 2007 in New York City. The prince was there to receive the award for his outstanding work towards protecting the global environment as part of a weekend visit to the U.S. (Stephen Chernin-POOL/Getty Images)
Source: The Harvard Gazette
2008: In November 2008, Prince Charles celebrated his 60th birthday — the first Prince of Wales to reach this milestone without becoming monarch. Here, he's given a birthday cake during a visit to a community centre in London.
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales holds a birthday cake he was given during his visit to Beckton Community Centre as part of the launch of The Prince's Trust Youth week on November 14, 2008 in London, England. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
2009: Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth II, presented him with the the Royal Horticultural Society's Victoria Medal of Honour on May 18, 2009 — the highest accolade the society can give. The Prince of Wales is a keen gardener, and has had a lifelong passion for plants.
Queen Elizabeth II presents Prince Charles, Prince of Wales with the Royal Horticultural Society's Victoria Medal of Honour during a visit to the Chelsea Flower Show on May 18, 2009 in London. (Sang Tan/WPA Pool/Getty Images)
2010: The Prince of Wales dabbled in a putt or two ahead of the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Newport, Wales.
Prince Charles, The Prince of Wales practices putting during an official visit prior to the 2010 Ryder Cup at the Celtic Manor Resort on September 29, 2010 in Newport, Wales. (Andrew Redington / Getty)
2011: Charles' son Prince William, Duke of Cambridge married Kate Middleton on April 29, 2011 in a celebration that caught the attention of the entire world. It was also the year that Prince Charles became the oldest heir apparent to bear the title Prince of Wales.
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall watch as Britain's Prince William kisses his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Royal Wedding in London Friday, April, 29, 2011. (AP)
2012: The whole country — and the world — celebrated throughout the year to mark the Diamond Jubilee of Elizabeth II, the 60th anniversary of her accession to the throne.
In this June 5, 2012 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William stand on the balcony at Buckingham Palace during the Diamond Jubilee celebrations in central London. (AP)
2013: Prince Charles became a grandfather for the first time on July 22, 2013, when Prince William and Kate Middleton gave birth to Prince George. He looked pretty delighted to receive a teddy bear to give to his new grandson a few days later.
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales is presented with a teddy bear for Prince George of Cambridge during a visit to the 132nd Sandringham Flower Show at Sandringham House on July 31, 2013 in King's Lynn, England. (Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
2014: The Invictus Games, an international sports event for wounded warriors, took place in London in September of 2014. Prince Charles appeared to be enjoying his spot in the stands alongside Prince William and Prince Harry, who is heavily involved in the games.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales look at a mobile phone as they watch the athletics at Lee Valley Track during the Invictus Games on September 11, 2014 in London, England. (Chris Jackson / Getty)
2015: During a 12-day tour of New Zealand and Australia, the Prince of Wales placed a poppy on the Roll of Honour at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra.
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales places a poppy on the Roll of Honour at the Australian War Memorial on November 11, 2015 in Canberra, Australia. The Royal couple are on a 12-day tour visiting seven regions in New Zealand and three states and one territory in Australia. (Mick Tsikas - Pool/Getty Images)
2016: As part of a celebration for the 500th Anniversary of the Royal Mail, Prince Charles took a ride on a motorbike that was once used for delivering telegrams.
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales tries a 1933 BSA 500cc motorbike used for delivering telegrams as he attends a reception to mark the 500th Anniversary of the Royal Mail at Merchant Taylor's Hall on September 6, 2016 in London, England. (Chris Jackson / Getty)
2017: In November, Charles spent three days visiting the Caribbean islands that were hit by earthquakes in September. Here, he surveys the devastation in Barbuda.
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales view the destroyed landscape left by the hurricane on November 18, 2017 in Codrington, Barbuda. The Prince of Wales is on a three day visit to the Caribbean to visit residents of a number of Islands who have been affected by the devastating hurricanes of September. (Chris Jackson / Getty)
2018: Prince Charles took Meghan Markle's arm as he prepared to walk her down the aisle on May 19, when she married his son, Prince Harry. Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, did not have her own father present at the wedding.
Meghan Markle walks up the aisle with the Prince Charles, Prince of Wales at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle during her wedding to Prince Harry on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Dominic Lipinski/ - WPA Pool/Getty Images)