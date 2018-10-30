news

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took part in a competition to see who could throw a rubber boot the furthest in New Zealand as part of their royal tour.

Meghan's team won, and the duchess seemed taken aback at her boot-throwing skills.

The royals are coming to the end of their royal tour, having already visited Australia, Fiji, and Tonga.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle faced off to see who could throw a rubber wellington boot the furthest as part of their royal tour in New Zealand — and Meghan's team triumphed.

The duke and duchess joined a group of children to throw the boots — known as "wellies" in the UK — at the event, which marked the dedication of a 20-hectare site to the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy, a network of forest conservation programs in Commonwealth countries.

Meghan was given a red-and-white-spotted boot to throw, while Harry's was blue with blue and yellow spots.

Kensington Palace posted a video of Meghan's triumph:

10-year-old Ryan Anderson, who was on Meghan's team, said that Meghan seemed taken aback by her win.

"She didn’t know she could throw that far and she surprised herself," he said, according to The Mirror newspaper.

The royals were in Auckland, northern New Zealand, on the 15th day of their 16-day royal tour.

So far in New Zealand they have met Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, met young people involved in mental health projects, and learned about the challenges facing New Zealand's nature.

On Sunday, Meghan began a speech about women's suffrage in the eastern Polynesian language of Māori, delighting the crowd.

The royal couple has already visited Australia, Fiji, and Tonga. They return to the UK on Thursday.