Prince Harry held Meghan Markle's hand behind his back with both of his hands, taking their PDA to a whole new level

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Since kicking off their royal tour, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have held hands dozens of times. The duke and duchess recently took PDA to a new level during a visit to Fitzroy in Melbourne, Australia. Harry was spotted reaching behind his back to hold Markle's hand with both of his hands.

The duke and duchess are on a 16-day tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand.

The duke and duchess are on a 16-day tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand.

(Dominic Lipinski/Pool/Getty Images)

  • Since kicking off their ongoing royal tour on Tuesday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have already held hands dozens of times.
  • On Thursday, the duke and duchess took their PDA to a whole new level during a visit to Fitzroy, a suburb of Melbourne, Australia.
  • In a tender moment captured by Melbourne's Fox FM, Harry and Markle can be seen holding hands while chatting with artist Robert Young in front of a mural he painted to honor Fitzroy's Aboriginal roots.
  • At one point, the duke reaches behind his back with his free hand and holds Markle's hand with both of his hands.
  • The couple was also photographed sharing an umbrella in the rain during a visit to Dubbo, Australia, on Wednesday.

Since kicking off their ongoing royal tour on Tuesday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have already held hands dozens of times.

On Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took their PDA to a whole new level during a visit to Fitzroy, a suburb of Melbourne, Australia.

In a tender moment captured by Melbourne's Fox FM, Harry and Markle can be seen holding hands while chatting with artist Robert Young in front of a mural he painted to honor Fitzroy's Aboriginal roots. At one point, the duke reaches behind his back with his free hand and holds Markle's hand with both of his hands.

After Fox FM shared the video on Twitter, royal fans could not get enough of the couple's display of affection.

Harry and Markle have publicly expressed their affection a handful of times during their royal tour. On Wednesday, the couple were photographed sharing an umbrella in the rain during a community picnic at Victoria Park in Dubbo, Australia.

The scene looked straight out of a movie.

The scene looked straight out of a movie.

(KGC-09/STAR MAX/IPx via AP)

The duchess also held an umbrella over her husband's head as he gave a moving speech to a crowd of about 15,000 people, which included local farmers who have been hit hard by two years of drought, the Daily Mail reported.

The prince spoke candidly about mental health during his speech.

The prince spoke candidly about mental health during his speech.

(Ian Vogler/Pool/Getty Images)

"People in many farming communities generally don't feed themselves before they need," Harry said to onlookers. "They are often more isolated, [their] social networks are smaller, and there is still a stigma surrounding mental health."

He continued: "If I may speak personally, we are all in this together, because asking for help was one of the best decisions that I ever made. You will be continually amazed how life changes for the better."

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

