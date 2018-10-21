Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle Prince Harry rehearsed an important speech in front of only Meghan Markle, and fans are loving the candid photo

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Hours before the 2018 Invictus Games opening ceremony, Kensington Palace's official Twitter account shared a candid picture of Prince Harry rehearsing his speech.

"One picture that says a thousand words."

"One picture that says a thousand words."

(Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

  Prince Harry was recently photographed rehearsing an important speech in front of Meghan Markle.
  • Hours before the 2018 Invictus Games began Saturday night, Kensington Palace's official Twitter account shared a candid picture of the duke practicing his speech for the event's opening ceremony.
  • In the photo, Harry stands on a stage in front of a nearly-empty audience, save for Markle.
  • The duchess can be seen sitting in the first row wearing the same white blazer, black top, black pants, and black heels that she was spotted in later that day.
  • On Twitter, royal fans said they loved seeing how supportive the duke and duchess are of each other.

Prince Harry was recently photographed rehearsing an important speech in front of Meghan Markle.

Hours before the 2018 Invictus Games kicked off at Sydney Opera House Saturday night, Kensington Palace's official Twitter account shared a candid picture of the duke practicing his speech for the event's opening ceremony.

In the photo, Harry stands on a stage in front of a nearly-empty audience, save for Markle, who is sitting in the first row wearing the same white blazer, black top, black pants, and black heels that she was spotted in later that day.

Markle and Harry attend JLR Drive Day at Cockatoo Island on Saturday.

Markle and Harry attend JLR Drive Day at Cockatoo Island on Saturday.

(Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

On Twitter, royal fans said they loved seeing how supportive the duke and duchess are of each other.

The Invictus Games — an international sporting event for wounded and recovering veterans and active servicepeople — will end with a closing ceremony on October 27. Created by Prince Harry, the games have been held annually since 2014.

The duke and duchess, who kicked off their 16-day autumn royal tour on Tuesday, are set to visit cities in Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand in the coming weeks.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

