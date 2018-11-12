news

According to The Sun, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will reportedly get married on December 1 at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur , Rajasthan, India.

Umaid Bhawan Palace sits on 26 acres of land, is home to both a five-star hotel and museum, and has 347 rooms.

A source close to the couple also told The Sun's Simon Boyle that Chopra and Jonas will host several events in India leading up to their wedding, starting in the last week of November.

According to The Sun's source, the list of festivities includes a "Christian ceremony" where Chopra's bridesmaids will be dressed by Ralph Lauren.

Chopra and Jonas have not publicly revealed any wedding details.

The couple will reportedly kick off wedding festivities in late November

An unnamed source, identified only as someone close to the couple, also told The Sun's Simon Boyle that Chopra and Jonas will host several events in India leading up to their wedding, starting in the last week of November.

According to The Sun's source, the list of festivities includes a "Christian ceremony" where Chopra's bridesmaids will be dressed by Ralph Lauren. During a 2017 appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the actress said she and Jonas had decided to attend last year's Met Gala together since they were both wearing Ralph Lauren designs to the event.

As for Chopra and Jonas, the source told The Sun that the actress will wear red while the singer will wear ivory.

Umaid Bhawan Palace is a popular venue for celebrity weddings

Built in 1943, Umaid Bhawan Palace still houses the former ruling family of Jodhpur.

The palace sits on 26 acres of land, is home to both a five-star hotel and museum, and has 347 rooms, making it one of the largest private residences in the world. According to Architectural Digest India, the palace is also a hot spot for celebrity nuptials.

Chopra and Jonas have not publicly revealed any wedding details

The couple confirmed in August that they had gotten engaged after two months of dating — more than a year after fans first speculated the actress and singer were romantically linked after their appearance at the 2017 Met Gala.

Since their engagement announcement, neither Chopra nor Jonas has commented publicly on their upcoming wedding. Representatives for Chopra and Jonas did not immediately respond to INSIDER's requests for comment.

It's possible the actress has given fans a preview of what her wedding gown will look like

In the past few weeks, Chopra has donned three different feathered white outfits ahead of her wedding — a potential hint at her bridal style.

In late October, the star attended her bridal shower in New York City wearing a strapless white Marchesa gown with a fitted waist and feathered skirt.

Chopra then put a bridal spin on the "no pants" trend during her bachelorette party in the Netherlands.

On November 5, she posted several photos on Instagram of herself celebrating with friends in Amsterdam while wearing an off-white, feathered, cable-knit sweater and matching thigh-high leg warmers.

In a few other photos from the trip, which Chopra shared on Instagram on November 6, the actress sported a long-sleeved white minidress from Georges Chakra's haute couture Spring/Summer 2018 collection.

The nude illusion dress, which is covered in embellished white and silver swirls, comes with a sheer white robe that features feathered bell sleeves and a floor-length train, also covered in feathers.

Chopra accessorized the Georges Chakra dress with a white faux fur coat and white pointy-toe heels.

