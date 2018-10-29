Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle Priyanka Chopra looked ready for her wedding day in a feathered white gown at her bridal shower

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her upcoming wedding to Nick Jonas in a strapless white Marchesa gown with a fitted waist and feathered skirt.

Priyanka Chopra announced her engagement to Nick Jonas in July. play

Priyanka Chopra announced her engagement to Nick Jonas in July.

(Rich Fury/Getty Images)

  • On Sunday, Priyanka Chopra celebrated her upcoming wedding to Nick Jonas at the Tiffany & Co. store in Manhattan.
  • For the occasion, Chopra opted for a strapless white Marchesa gown with a fitted waist and feathered skirt.
  • The star completed the chic, romantic look with a diamond necklace, beige Christian Louboutin heels, and a crystal-covered Jimmy Choo clutch.
  • Chopra wore her hair down in loose waves.

Priyanka Chopra looked ready to walk down the aisle during her bridal shower in New York City.

On Sunday, the actress celebrated her upcoming wedding to Nick Jonas at the Tiffany & Co. store in Manhattan. For the happy occasion, Chopra opted for a strapless white Marchesa gown with a fitted waist and feathered skirt.

The star completed the chic, romantic look with a diamond necklace, beige Christian Louboutin heels, and a crystal-covered Jimmy Choo clutch.

Chopra wore her hair down in loose waves. play

Chopra wore her hair down in loose waves.

(Splash News)

Chopra and Jonas have yet to reveal their wedding date to the public. The couple got engaged in July after two months of dating, more than a year after fans first speculated Chopra and Jonas were romantically linked after they attended the 2017 Met Gala together.

Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love.

