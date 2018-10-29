news

On Sunday, Priyanka Chopra celebrated her upcoming wedding to Nick Jonas at the Tiffany & Co. store in Manhattan.

For the occasion, Chopra opted for a strapless white Marchesa gown with a fitted waist and feathered skirt.

The star completed the chic, romantic look with a diamond necklace, beige Christian Louboutin heels, and a crystal-covered Jimmy Choo clutch.

Chopra wore her hair down in loose waves.

Chopra and Jonas have yet to reveal their wedding date to the public. The couple got engaged in July after two months of dating, more than a year after fans first speculated Chopra and Jonas were romantically linked after they attended the 2017 Met Gala together.

