Priyanka Chopra put a bridal spin on the 'no pants' trend at her bachelorette party

Ahead of her wedding to Nick Jonas, bride-to-be Priyanka Chopra ditched her pants during her bachelorette party in Amsterdam.

(Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

  • On Saturday, Priyanka Chopra posted several photos on Instagram from her bachelorette party in Amsterdam.
  • During part of the celebrations, she wore an off-white, feathered, cable-knit sweater and matching thigh-high leg warmers.
  • The actress completed the pantless ensemble with a pair of knee-high snakeskin boots, a cream-colored jacket, and oversized sunglasses.
  • Ahead of her wedding to Nick Jonas, Chopra wore a strapless Marchesa gown with a feathered skirt at her bridal shower in late October.

Priyanka Chopra put a bridal spin on the "no pants" trend at her bachelorette party in Europe.

On Saturday, the bride-to-be posted several photos on Instagram from her trip to Amsterdam with a group of close friends, including future sister-in-law, Sophie Turner.

During part of the celebrations, Chopra wore an off-white, feathered, cable-knit sweater and matching thigh-high leg warmers. The actress completed the pantless ensemble with a pair of knee-high snakeskin boots, a cream-colored jacket, and oversized sunglasses.

Setting sail... #bachelorette #Squad

Read more: Priyanka Chopra shared photos from her European bachelorette celebration ahead of her wedding to Nick Jonas

Chopra, who confirmed in August that she and Nick Jonas had gotten engaged, wore another feathered white look at her bridal shower late last month.

On October 29, the actress was photographed at a Tiffany & Co. store in New York City wearing a strapless white Marchesa gown with a skirt covered in feathers.

The bride-to-be wore her hair down in loose waves. play

The bride-to-be wore her hair down in loose waves.

(Splash News)

The star accessorized with a diamond necklace, beige Christian Louboutin heels, and a crystal-covered Jimmy Choo clutch.

