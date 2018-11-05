news

On Saturday, Priyanka Chopra posted several photos on Instagram from her bachelorette party in Amsterdam.

During part of the celebrations, she wore an off-white, feathered, cable-knit sweater and matching thigh-high leg warmers.

The actress completed the pantless ensemble with a pair of knee-high snakeskin boots, a cream-colored jacket, and oversized sunglasses.

Ahead of her wedding to Nick Jonas, Chopra wore a strapless Marchesa gown with a feathered skirt at her bridal shower in late October.

Chopra, who confirmed in August that she and Nick Jonas had gotten engaged, wore another feathered white look at her bridal shower late last month.

On October 29, the actress was photographed at a Tiffany & Co. store in New York City wearing a strapless white Marchesa gown with a skirt covered in feathers.

The star accessorized with a diamond necklace, beige Christian Louboutin heels, and a crystal-covered Jimmy Choo clutch.

