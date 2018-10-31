news

Priyanka Chopra said that Nick Jonas made the first move in their relationship, and revealed his surprising opening line.

The couple previously explained that they started communicating via text, thanks to a mutual friend.

"I actually didn't make the first move, he did," Chopra told "Entertainment Tonight" at a Bumble event on Monday. "He texted me."

Moreover, Jonas didn't initiate the conversation using a traditional, romantic line. Instead, he opted for a more formal one that sounds like a LinkedIn invitation.

"The first time was a text and just saying, 'I think we should connect,' and whatever and that's how we started talking," the "Quantico" actress said.

The pair ended up texting for months and remained friends because their careers involved them traveling to different places. During an appearance on NBC's "Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Jonas said that after meeting in real life later, it "was kind of immediate."

The couple reportedly started dating in May 2018 and confirmed their engagement in August.

In previous interviews, Chopra and Jonas have explained why they work so well as a couple.

"I think the thing that really connected both of us is our love for family and faith and the importance of being connected to those that are always going to be there for you," Jonas said in September. "We found that in each other as well, which is a beautiful thing and I'm excited to start our life together."

Chopra echoed similar sentiments, saying that being engaged "feels like family, which is just so different" from dating.

Recently, the 36-year-old stunned in a strapless white Marchesa gown with a fitted waist and feathered skirt at her bridal shower. The celebration took place at a Tiffany & Co. location in New York and she was joined at the by her mom, Kelly Ripa, and Lupita Nyong'o, among other guests.

According to Us Weekly, the couple will tie the knot in India in December.

