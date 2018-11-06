news

Ahead of her wedding to Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra may be giving fans a preview of her bridal style.

On Monday, the actress shared a few more photos from her bachelorette party in the Netherlands on Instagram.

In the pictures, Chopra poses in front of the W Amsterdam in a long-sleeved white minidress from Georges Chakra's haute couture Spring/Summer 2018 collection.

The nude illusion dress, which is covered in embellished white and silver swirls, comes with a sheer white robe that features feathered bell sleeves and a floor-length train, also covered in feathers.

Chopra accessorized the Georges Chakra dress with a white faux fur coat and white pointy-toe heels.

It's the third time in the past two weeks that the actress has worn a feathered white ensemble to celebrate her upcoming wedding — a possible preview of her bridal style.

Over the weekend, Chopra kicked off her bachelorette party in an off-white, feathered, cable-knit sweater and matching thigh-high leg warmers.

Read more: Priyanka Chopra put a bridal spin on the 'no pants' trend at her bachelorette party

And late last month, the actress looked ready to walk down the aisle in a strapless white Marchesa gown with a feathered skirt at her bridal shower in New York City.

Chopra and Jonas confirmed in August that they had gotten engaged after two months of dating. The two have yet to reveal their wedding date to the public.

