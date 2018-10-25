news

You can get pumpkin ice cream served in a real pumpkin.

Snowflake at Selfridges in London serves the Pumpkin Pie Gelato.

It follows the success of the Avolato, an avocado ice cream served in a real avocado shell.

It's called Pumpkin Pie Gelato and it follows the success of the Avolato, an avocado ice cream served in a real avocado shell, which the store launched last summer. The original video on INSIDER went viral with over 40 million views.

The Pumpkin Pie Gelato has a baked pumpkin base mixed with soya milk, coconut cream, syrup, cinnamon, and other spices.

"We receive the pumpkins from a UK farm and we carve them here in the store, directly in front of the customers," Snowflake Gelato Chef Silvia Gaetta told INSIDER. "The gelato is served in a cute, small gourd and is coming from a soft serve gelato machine. So it's made fresh, on-demand basically."

The ice cream is topped with pumpkin seeds and ginger nut biscuit crumbs.

It costs £9.50 ($12.40).

