Snowflake at Selfridges in London has launched pumpkin ice cream served in a real pumpkin.
It's called Pumpkin Pie Gelato and it follows the success of the Avolato, an avocado ice cream served in a real avocado shell, which the store launched last summer. The original video on INSIDER went viral with over 40 million views.
The Pumpkin Pie Gelato has a baked pumpkin base mixed with soya milk, coconut cream, syrup, cinnamon, and other spices.
"We receive the pumpkins from a UK farm and we carve them here in the store, directly in front of the customers," Snowflake Gelato Chef Silvia Gaetta told INSIDER. "The gelato is served in a cute, small gourd and is coming from a soft serve gelato machine. So it's made fresh, on-demand basically."
The ice cream is topped with pumpkin seeds and ginger nut biscuit crumbs.
It costs £9.50 ($12.40).
Produced and filmed by Claudia Romeo