Lifestyle Pumpkin pie ice cream, served in a real pumpkin, has launched in London – here's how it's made

  • Published: , Refreshed:
  • You can get pumpkin ice cream served in a real pumpkin.
  • Snowflake at Selfridges in London serves the Pumpkin Pie Gelato.
  • It follows the success of the Avolato, an avocado ice cream served in a real avocado shell.
  • A Pumpkin Pie Gelato costs £9.50 ($12.40).

Snowflake at Selfridges in London has launched pumpkin ice cream served in a real pumpkin.

It's called Pumpkin Pie Gelato and it follows the success of the Avolato, an avocado ice cream served in a real avocado shell, which the store launched last summer. The original video on INSIDER went viral with over 40 million views.

The Pumpkin Pie Gelato has a baked pumpkin base mixed with soya milk, coconut cream, syrup, cinnamon, and other spices.

"We receive the pumpkins from a UK farm and we carve them here in the store, directly in front of the customers," Snowflake Gelato Chef Silvia Gaetta told INSIDER. "The gelato is served in a cute, small gourd and is coming from a soft serve gelato machine. So it's made fresh, on-demand basically."

The ice cream is topped with pumpkin seeds and ginger nut biscuit crumbs.

It costs £9.50 ($12.40).

Produced and filmed by Claudia Romeo

