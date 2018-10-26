news

According to a report from the Daily Mail, the queen's last corgi Whisper passed away around a week ago.

It's not publicly known what the cause of death was.

The queen reportedly took in Whisper after a former gamekeeper at Sandringham died.

The queen's only remaining corgi has reportedly died, just six months after the death of her famous corgi Willow, according to the Daily Mail.

The dog, Whisper, was not a descendant of the queen's original corgi, but rather the pet of a former gamekeeper, Bill Fenwick.

The monarch inherited Whisper in 2016 after Fenwick died. His late wife, Nancy, used to care for the queen's many dogs when she was away from the Palace, so the queen returned the favor and took in Whisper as her royal companion.

Richard Kay wrote for the Daily Mail that "over the last two years she had become especially close to Whisper who devotedly followed her from room to room throughout Buckingham Palace."

It is not yet known was the cause of death was but he reportedly passed away at Windsor Castle after being ill for several weeks.

This has been a hard year for the queen, who lost Willow just six months ago. Willow was the last in a 14-generation line of corgis descended from the queen's original corgi, Susan. Susan herself was a gift to the queen (who was then a princess) on her 18th birthday.

Her Majesty has a long and well-documented history with corgis. Her father, King George VI, introduced her to the little dogs when he brought Dookie to the family in 1933.

He must have made quite an impression: The queen has reportedly had more than 30 of the dogs since 1945, though she decided to stop breeding them in 2015 according to the Daily Mail, for fear that she "might trip over and hurt herself."

But the queen still has some dogs to keep her company. She has two dorgis — corgi-dachshund crosses — Vulcan and Candy.

