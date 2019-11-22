Netflix has released first look images of “Queen Sono”, Africa’s first script-to-screen original series.

These new pictures come with some exciting details of the action-packed series from South Africa.

Netflix has revealed some new information about “Queen Sono,” its first original series from Africa.

Here is what you need to know:

Expect six episodes

Queen Sono is a six-part series led by South African actress Pearl Thusi. She plays the role of a highly trained top spy doing her best to improve the lives of South African citizens.

According to Kelly Luegenbiehl, Netflix’s Vice President of International Originals for Europe and Africa, said, “It [Queen Sono] will also have dramatic elements, a bit of humour and be very character-driven.”

Africa's first Netflix original series 'Queen Sono' (Netflix)

Speaking with South Africa’s Independent Online, Netflix’s vice president of international originals, Erik Barmack, also said: “Taking talent like this and telling stories to the rest of the world puts Pearl in the same category as other strong female characters like Claire Underwood in ‘House of Cards’ and Jessica Jones.”

Africa's first Netflix original series 'Queen Sono' (Netflix)

“Queen Sono” features an all-local cast seen here.

ALSO READ: Netflix announces plans to invest in African TV shows

Multiple locations

Reportedly, “Queen Sono” was shot in 37 different locations across Africa including the Johannesburg CBD, Sandton, Park Station, Soweto, Lagos, Kenya, and Zanzibar.

As such, viewers will see different languages like English, Afrikaans, isiXhosa, isiZulu, Russian and French.

Africa's first Netflix original series 'Queen Sono' (Netflix)

Coming soon

“Queen Sono” will be launched early 2020.

Back in 2018, Barmack revealed that “Queen Sono” was just the beginning for Netflix.

In his words, “Over time, our roots will get deeper in Africa and South Africa, and we’re moving pretty quickly to that now, and plan to invest more in local content.”

The streaming platform has since acquired “Shadow” and “Blood & Water,” two more shows from South Africa.