Netflix released a 1-minute long teaser for "Queen Sono" back in 2019.

The 1-minute long teaser did not show much except for the lead Pearl Thusi taking a slow, dramatic to her throne.

The recently released trailer offers some more insight into the series, which will be available in February 2020.

Netflix has released the trailer for "Queen Sono," ahead of the series premiere.

Released on January 30, 2020, we get to see the lead star, South African actress Pearl Thusi in action as "a highly trained top spy in a South African agency.”

The official synopsis of the show reads: "After the assassination of her mother, Queen Sono grows up to become a kick-ass yet unconventional spy devoted to protecting the people of Africa."

"During a dangerous field assignment, Queen unknowingly uncovers shocking details about her mother's death, sparking her own truth-finding mission."

The trailer also shows some of the cast which includes Vuyo Dabula playing Shandu, an ex-spy who has taken a different path, and Sechaba Morojele as Dr. Sid, director of the SOG.

Chi Mhende, Loyiso Madinga, Rob Van Vuuren, Kate Liquorish, Khathu Ramabulana, Abigail Kubeka, Connie Chiume, Otto Nobela and James Ngcobo round out the cast.

"Queen Sono," the first series from Africa to be developed from inception, will premiere on February 28th in over 190 countries.