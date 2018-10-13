Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Raising kids doesn't come with a handbook — here are 30 mistakes every parent makes


Lifestyle Raising kids doesn't come with a handbook — here are 30 mistakes every parent makes

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Steven John

  • Parenting doesn't come with a universal guidebook, and there are many ways to approach different aspects of parenting.
  • Parents aren't perfect, and there may be times when you wish you had done something different.
  • But you're not alone — here are 30 parenting mistakes every mom and dad makes.

Whether it's caused by lack of sleep, harried schedules, multitasking, stress, or inherent human fallibility, parents make mistakes. We also get it right sometimes, too (despite what our kids may think).

For every cringe-worthy slip-up a parent makes, the rest of us have likely done the same thing a dozen times.

Though we all have our faults, kids are kids are resilient and forgiving. They can tell that you're trying your best even as you spill a pot full of pasta, forget their backpacks for the second time in three days, or call them by the dog's name.

Here are 30 parenting mistakes pretty much anyone with kids has made.

See the rest of the story at Business Insider

Top Articles

1 Lifestyle These are the top 10 most powerful passports in Africa right nowbullet
2 Lifestyle Tesla just released a new software update — these are the...bullet
3 Relationship Tips 39 sweet things to tell your girlfriend in 2018bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Mekong Delta, Vietnam
Lifestyle 13 places to visit in December for every type of traveler
Dry snacks sold in the bodega come from a company called Farm to People, which Egipciaco calls an "Etsy for food," and the perishables are made fresh on-site in the hotel's restaurant.
Lifestyle I visited a micro-hotel in NYC, where a one-night stay costs more than $300, rooms are half the size of the average hotel, and you have to walk through the bathroom to get to the bed — and it felt way more spacious than I ever expected
The number of extended-stay hotel rooms has risen 34% in five years.
Lifestyle Forget Airbnb: The wealthy are spending months at a time in luxury extended-stay hotels that can cost upwards of $4,000 per month
Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Lifestyle Tesla needs over $1 billion in cash over the next 6 months, and Wall Street is going nuts figuring out where it's going to come from (TSLA)
X
Advertisement