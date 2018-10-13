Raising kids doesn't come with a handbook — here are 30 mistakes every parent makes

Steven John
Whether it's caused by lack of sleep, harried schedules, multitasking, stress, or inherent human fallibility, parents make mistakes. We also get it right sometimes, too (despite what our kids may think).
For every cringe-worthy slip-up a parent makes, the rest of us have likely done the same thing a dozen times.
Though we all have our faults, kids are kids are resilient and forgiving. They can tell that you're trying your best even as you spill a pot full of pasta, forget their backpacks for the second time in three days, or call them by the dog's name.
Here are 30 parenting mistakes pretty much anyone with kids has made.See the rest of the story at Business Insider