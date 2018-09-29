RANKED: The 50 cheapest Michelin-starred meals in the world

news

No matter where in the world you live, it's easy to assume that Michelin-starred dining should be reserved for splurge-worthy special occasions only — and that even then, it may drain your savings.

However, this is no longer the case, and there are actually some affordable options if you know where and when to go.

Booking platform Traveloka conducted research into the 50 cheapest Michelin-starred meals in the world — and it found that there are reasonable options all over the planet, starting from just $2.20.

In order to produce the list, the site used the official Michelin website for each country covered by the guide in order to find the cheapest one and two-star restaurants. It then ranked them by the price of an individual meal, whether it was an the cheapest main à la carte dish available or a set menu.

According to Traveloka, a meal at the world's most expensive restaurant — Ibiza's Sublimation — would cost the same as a meal in all 50 of the restaurants on this list combined.

Scroll down to see the 50 most affordable Michelin-starred restaurants on the planet, ranked by price of the cheapest à la carte dish or set menu, from most expensive to cheapest.

Note: All meal options and local prices are accurate as of June 2018, while all exchange rates are accurate as of August 2018.