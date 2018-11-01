Pulse.com.gh logo
Lifestyle RANKED: The 7 most expensive watches worn by the British royal family

  • Published: , Refreshed:

One would expect the wrists of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Kate Middleton to be glinting with the finest Swiss timepieces, but that's not necessarily the case.

Prince Charles likes to wear a Parmigiani Fleurier. play

Prince Charles likes to wear a Parmigiani Fleurier.

(Owen Humphreys / WPA Pool / Getty Images)

The British royal family is worth somewhere in the region of $500 million to $600 million. They are by no means the richest royal family in the world, but half a billion dollars is nothing to be sniffed at.

As such, one would expect the wrists of Britain's monarchy to be glinting with the finest Swiss timepieces on offer, common accessories among the rich and famous. However, that's not necessarily the case.

It's actually surprisingly rare to see a royal sporting a watch at all these days — let alone one with a huge price tag — and it's even less common for those in direct line to the throne.

Read more: The 10 richest royal families in Europe, ranked

This may be because royals don't want to be seen checking the time at an event, because they know the tabloids would have a field day commenting on how bored they look.

Or, it might be because the royal family is playing down its opulence at a time when many Brits bemoan them as an outdated institution and waste of taxpayer's money.

That being said, when the royals do step out with a timepiece on their wrist, it's usually a very elegant choice.

INSIDER spoke to the experts at Crown & Caliber to determine the make and models of seven timepieces worn by key members of the royal family.

Scroll down to see them ranked in ascending order by the price of a pre-owned model.

Prince Harry, Breitling Aerospace Avantage — $2,200

Prince Harry celebrates with Great Britain players after their victory in the final of the the Sitting Volleyball on day 4 of the Invictus Games at Olympic Park on September 14, 2014 in London, England. play

Prince Harry celebrates with Great Britain players after their victory in the final of the the Sitting Volleyball on day 4 of the Invictus Games at Olympic Park on September 14, 2014 in London, England.

(Ben Hoskins / Getty Images for Invictus)

Pricing source: Crown & Caliber.

Prince Harry has a number of expensive watches in his collection, including a more valuable Rolex Explorer II, but he hasn't been spotted wearing either of them out and about in a number of years.



Prince William, Omega Seamaster 300M — $3,100

Prince William attends lunch to mark 10 Years as President of the FA at Wembley Stadium on April 6, 2016 in London, England. play

Prince William attends lunch to mark 10 Years as President of the FA at Wembley Stadium on April 6, 2016 in London, England.

(Eamonn M. McCormack / Getty Images)

Pricing source: Crown & Caliber.

Prince William's Omega Seamaster holds great sentimental value to the royal — it was reportedly a gift given to him by his late mother, Princess Diana.



Meghan Markle, Cartier Tank Francaise — $3,300

Meghan Markle fundraises at the Annual Charity Day Hosted By Cantor Fitzgerald And BGC at the Cantor Fitzgerald Office on September 11, 2013 in New York, United States. play

Meghan Markle fundraises at the Annual Charity Day Hosted By Cantor Fitzgerald And BGC at the Cantor Fitzgerald Office on September 11, 2013 in New York, United States.

(Mike McGregor / Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)

Pricing source: Crown & Caliber.

Meghan Markle is seldom seen with a watch on since becoming a member of the royal family.

Back when she was just a celebrity, however, she was often spotted wearing a Cartier Tank Francaise.



Princess Beatrice, Rolex Air King — $4,200

Princess Beatrice attends the Chelsea Flower Show press day at Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 23, 2016 in London, England. The show, which has run annually since 1913 in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, is open to the public from 24-28 May. play

Princess Beatrice attends the Chelsea Flower Show press day at Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 23, 2016 in London, England. The show, which has run annually since 1913 in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, is open to the public from 24-28 May.

(Heathcliff O'Malley / WP Pool / Getty Images)

Pricing source: Crown & Caliber.

Princess Beatrice went watchless to her sister Eugenie's royal wedding earlier this year.

However, she's often seen sporting her Rolex Air King in stainless steel to fashion shows and high-profile events.



Kate Middleton, Cartier Ballon Bleu — $5,500

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, (R) greets a participant as she meets new apprentices and graduates from the Coach Core Essex apprenticeship scheme during a visit at Basildon Sporting Village in Basildon on October 30, 2018 in Basildon, England. play

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, (R) greets a participant as she meets new apprentices and graduates from the Coach Core Essex apprenticeship scheme during a visit at Basildon Sporting Village in Basildon on October 30, 2018 in Basildon, England.

(Adrian Dennis / WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Pricing source: Crown & Caliber.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are both Cartier fans, it turns out.

However, Kate Middleton isn't as afraid to sport a timepiece as the Duchess of Sussex these days — she's often spotted wearing her Cartier Ballon Bleu to public events.



Prince Andrew, Rolex Day-Date — $13,000

The Duke of York visiting the AkzoNobel Decorative Paints facility at Slough in Berkshire. play

The Duke of York visiting the AkzoNobel Decorative Paints facility at Slough in Berkshire.

(David Parker / Getty Images)

Pricing source: Crown & Caliber.

According to Crown & Caliber, the Duke of York has been sporting his Rolex Day-Date for around 25 years — so it's safe to say he's a one-watch kind of guy.



Prince Charles, Parmigiani Fleurier Toric Chronograph — £12,200 ($15,500)

play

(Owen Humphreys / WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Pricing source: Chrono24.

One of the more niche Swiss watch houses, Parmigiani Fleurier is the Prince of Wales' brand of choice. His chronograph is often tucked discreetly beneath his cuff (as above).

According to Crown & Caliber, he's also been seen wearing Cartier and Patek Philippe watches in the past.



