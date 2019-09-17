On Sunday 15 September, Mr Antony Tira – a tour guide-cum photographer – at Matira bush camp located in Maasai Mara came across the one-of-a-kind genetically mutated baby zebra.

While still resembling a zebra, the foal has not a stripe in sight.

The discovery immediately caused a stir and triggered a stampede in the reserve.

The zebra has a rather amazing dark colour due to a genetic abnormality linked to the amount of melanin, affecting the pigmentation of the fur.

“At first I thought it was a zebra that had been captured and painted or marked for purposes of migration. I was confused when I first saw it," Mr Tira said, Daily Nation reported.

However, upon closer examination, Mr. Tira realised that what he was seeing was actually a zebra with melanin disorder. It was hardly a week old, it appeared weak and very different from the others and was stuck close to a female adult zebra, probably its mother.

While still resembling a zebra, the foal has a short, hairless tail unlike a normal zebra's brush-like tail. Most unusually though, the animal's colouring is brown, with white dotted markings.

Excited Mr Tira photographed the black dotted foal and posted it on the camp’s Facebook page attracting a lot of social media attention.

The discovery immediately caused a stir and triggered a stampede in the reserve with tour drivers and photographers, hurriedly taking tourists to the lookout area in the game reserve near the Mara River for the rare find that has remained the top story in the Mara for the last three days.